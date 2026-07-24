Feel like you’re not being heard? Feel like you’re talking too much? Are you nervous at the thought of starting a conversation?

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“A man is as dead as he can’t communicate. He is alive as he can communicate. With countless tests I have discovered (to a degree which could be called conclusive) that the only remedy for livingness is further commuicatingness. One must add to his ability to communicate.”

These are the words of L. Ron Hubbard on the material of the SUCCESS THROUGH COMMUNICATION COURSE®.

The Church of Scientology of Eastern Cape offers the course on communication with the aim of empowering one and all on the communication skills that are vital in the everyday life of every individual on the face of earth.

This is done with very specific attention, not only on what is said but also on the manner in which it is communicated and other aspects involved in personal-contact communication.

The course has no age limits, nor does it have a specified group to whom it is offered, as the Church recognises communication as an imperative tool to getting your effort, thought and/or emotion fully understood on the other end.

By survey, communication and understanding are challenges in one’s interactions with others that are items the general public would like to improve.

The Church-conducted surveys further state that the secondary results to the question on challenges that people in Gqeberha would like to overcome regarding interactions are handling difficult people and trust issues.

The usual resort in handling someone who has a disagreement with what one is communicating to them is to say it louder, or to walk away and hope that one day they would realise what one was trying to point out to them.

We find this evident in work environments and personal relationships that have experienced or are under strain.

“I’ve always been a talkative person, and my biggest issue was that I always felt like I was not being taken seriously, even when I’m dead-serious. Now that I’ve completed this course, I know why. Now I know how to get someone’s attention and deliver my communication, and leave knowing that the person fully understood what I was saying,” said Sabelo Bless, the Director of Public Affairs and Social Reform for the Church of Scientology of the Eastern Cape.

“It is a vital skill to have in my position; I’m always talking to people, every day! In any position in fact, Director, father, son, brother, partner, friend,” continued Bless.

Communication—real communication—can take down the invisible walls that block understanding and prevent happiness and success. Knowledge and skill in communication can change your life almost overnight. Although instinctively considered a vital necessity in living, the principles of communication had never actually been known… Until now.

The SUCCESS THROUGH COMMUNICATION COURSE® gives eighteen exact skills based on fundamental SCIENTOLOGY® principles. These are the keys to success in any endeavour.

· How to start a conversation

· How to end one smoothly

· How to get your ideas across

· How to handle upsets

· How to be comfortable and confident in anyone’s presence

· And thirteen more…

Communication is everything in life.

Learn how to really communicate with SCIENTOLOGY®.

For more information, contact Emily on 083 368 822 or CLICK HERE.