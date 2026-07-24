Fresh hope for George woman in Thai jail

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Lynn Blignaut and her daughter, Ashley Oosthuizen. Blignaut has spent nearly six years advocating for her daughter after her arrest and imprisonment in Thailand

Hope has flickered back to life for the family of Ashley Oosthuizen — the young George woman who once faced death on a foreign shore — after another reduction in the sentence that has kept her behind bars in Thailand for nearly six years.

Now 26, Oosthuizen has watched her fate shift from a death sentence to the distant possibility of coming home, after a fresh Royal Pardon shaved more time off a punishment her family has long insisted was rooted in a devastating injustice.

Especially pleased is her mother and staunchest supporter, Lynn Blignaut, who moved countries to be close to her daughter.

Oosthuizen was arrested in the Asian country in October 2020 after signing for a parcel at the restaurant where she worked.

Unbeknown to her, the package, which was addressed to another person, was later found to contain 260g of ecstasy.

She had been working as a manager in her then-boyfriend’s restaurant on Thailand’s Koh Samui Island.

She was just 22 at the time.

Despite maintaining her innocence, Oosthuizen was initially sentenced to death, a penalty that was later commuted to life behind bars.

In 2022, her sentence was reduced to 33 years and four months.

Following the Thai Supreme Court’s final ruling on March 27 2025, Oosthuizen’s conviction was changed from international drug smuggling to possession — and her sentence accordingly reduced to 13 years and four months.

A 2025 Royal Pardon subsequently lowered the sentence to 11 years and six months, while the 2026 Royal Pardon further reduced it to nine years and 11 months.

The Royal Pardon is granted to select prisoners who meet strict criteria including good conduct and time served.

Taking into account the time she has already served, Oosthuizen is estimated to have about four years and three months remaining on her sentence, subject to the application of prison credits and any future parole decisions.

Blignaut has, meanwhile, remained at the forefront of efforts to support Oosthuizen since her arrest in Thailand in October 2020, keeping public attention on the case, engaging with legal representatives and appealing for international support as the matter progressed through the Thai justice system.

Blignaut said the latest sentence reduction had renewed her faith that her daughter would one day return home.

“It has been a very difficult journey but we have faith in God that a miracle will happen,” she said.

“We have not stopped praying and trusting in God.

“I believe He will release Ashley in whatever way.

“It is all up to Him.

“Ashley has not got sick, even when everyone around her gets sick.

“It is all about accepting what has happened to you, even if it is unfair.”

Though Oosthuizen still faces several years behind bars, Blignaut said her daughter had found purpose while adapting to life inside a foreign prison.

Oosthuizen has learnt the Thai language to such an extent she now assists prison officials by translating for other foreign inmates.

She has also become involved in the prison’s education programme.

Blignaut said Oosthuizen had also formed meaningful friendships during her time in prison, including with a woman from China who taught her Mandarin.

“She has accepted where she is for now and has chosen to make the best of it,” Blignaut said.

The family’s greatest challenge remains the financial burden of supporting Oosthuizen while living in Thailand.

Due to visa restrictions, Blignaut is unable to work and relies heavily on donations from family, friends and supporters back in SA.

Blignaut recently learnt that Oosthuizen had been transferred to a prison in Bangkok and said she would now also relocate to remain close to her daughter.

“Now that Ashley has been moved to a prison in Bangkok, I will have to move as well to be closer to her,” she said.

“I try by all means to find the cheapest of everything, especially accommodation.

“Currently, our monthly living costs are between R15,000 and R16,000.

“Moving to Bangkok will increase my expenses.

“It all adds up but these are the costs we have to cover while we wait for Ashley to come home.”

To help cover the ongoing costs, Blignaut launched a BackaBuddy online fundraising campaign.

She estimates that Oosthuizen’s prison expenses amount to about R8,500 a month, covering essential items, supplementary food, communication through online letters, and the books that support her education and personal development.

Blignaut said any additional funds raised would help cover future legal costs, visa expenses and Oosthuizen’s eventual return home once she is released.

Despite years of uncertainty and waiting, Blignaut said she remained deeply grateful for the support the family had received.

“No matter how people have supported us, we are deeply grateful.

“Whether it’s through prayers, messages of encouragement or simply standing with us, every act of kindness has meant so much to our family.”

With no further avenues of appeal available, the family is now hoping Oosthuizen will qualify for parole, electronic monitoring or benefit from future Royal Pardons.

More updates on Oosthuizen’s journey, as well as words of encouragement and motivation from Blignaut, are shared on the “A Voice for Ashley Oosthuizen” Facebook page.

In a previous interview with The Herald, Oosthuizen’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Nettles, openly admitted to knowing there were drugs in the parcel and that he had deceived the younger woman.

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