Metro working to address water supply issues

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City Hall in Nelson Mandela Bay, where the metro says it is working to address water management problems.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality says it is working hard to address water management problems in the city.

Responding to an appeal on Thursday by the DA to the national government and the Human Rights Commission on the matter, the metro said it was tackling a range of challenges.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said recent water supply interruptions had largely been attributed to bursts on critical bulk water pipelines.

“The municipality is currently implementing infrastructure upgrades, including the replacement of ageing bulk pipelines, to improve the reliability and resilience of the water distribution network.”

He said theft and vandalism caused substantial damage to water infrastructure.

“These criminal activities often result in unplanned outages and delays in repair work, despite the municipality’s efforts to minimise inconvenience to residents.”

Flooding earlier in the year had increased turbidity, putting strain on wastewater treatment works, but this situation had improved after backwashing had been implemented.

Soyaya said fixing leaks was one of the metro’s key priorities.

“Significant efforts are being made to improve leak detection and repair turnaround times,” he said.

“To strengthen existing internal capacity, the municipality has augmented its workforce through the appointment of cluster-based contractors, who are assisting with the identification and repair of leaks across the metro.”

He said the municipality acknowledged that the filling of critical vacancies within the water and sanitation services sub-directorate was important.

“Vacant positions are being filled annually, subject to budget availability and approved organisational processes.”

He said constructive engagements had been held with the city’s budget and treasury directorate to prioritise filling vacancies relating to technical and operational functions.

“A commitment has been made to progressively address the human resource requirements necessary to strengthen service delivery and infrastructure maintenance.”

On Thursday, the DA said as a result of mismanagement by the metro, about 100,000 residents were going without water every day, even though the Bay’s dams were full.

DA MPL Retief Odendaal said this was due in part to 7,000 leaks across the city.

These leaks were also contributing to 60% non-revenue water — including stolen and unmetered supply — which was the highest of any metro in SA.

Odendaal said the water outages were also due to poor prioritisation, non-spending of crucial funds and 64% vacancy in the water services directorate.

He said a humanitarian crisis had developed and the DA had dispatched a dossier detailing the problems to water & sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina and the Human Rights Commission, and was calling for their intervention.

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