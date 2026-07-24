Toe-tapping classic hits a treat at Savoy Theatre show

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Impact Community Theatre’s Blast from the Past, which opened on Thursday night, is a popular fixture on the Savoy Theatre calendar.

This feast of classic hits from the ’50s to the ’90s is a toe-tapping treat for patrons, and a great opportunity to develop Gqeberha’s impressive local talent.

Director Leandi Fontini said she was blown away by the talent in the small but versatile cast.

Development is the real star at Impact and being selected as the Impact Youth Ambassador is the dream of many of the young performers.

Newly appointed 2026 youth ambassador Scoutt Mey-de Lange has hit the ground running with great new initiatives such as the Impact Junior Dance Company which make their performance debut in this year’s Blast alongside Brooklyn Plaatjies’ new Dance Company, Sky Bound.

The Impact Youth Ambassador programme began in 2022 with Impact’s first appointee being Brooklyn, a veteran of numerous shows who brought the city Brooklyn’s Theatre Diary.

In 2024, the title passed to Hannah Stiglingh of Hairspray fame and Mieka Swanepoel excitedly took over in 2025.

All of them supported the youthful performers through auditions and workshops as well as events to inspire a love of theatre in the next generation.

Scoutt received her youth ambassador sash as well as the George Peddie Trophy for an experienced chorus member at the Making an Impact Concert and Awards Evening in March.

At just 14, Scoutt has the CV of a true stage veteran and has appeared in numerous shows and concerts since her first appearance in Impact’s (the then-Gilbert & Sullivan Society) production of The Sound of Music in 2019.

Proud mother Donna was in the ensemble for the same show back in 2002 and has been Scoutt’s constant supporter, often working backstage.

Showing the drive and passion that help make her an obvious choice for Youth Ambassador, Scoutt has made an impressive start by launching several new initiatives, all aimed at increasing youth participation in the performing arts.

Her first task was building a network of school representatives followed by the School Awards project and she has now launched her most ambitious project, the Impact Junior Dance Company.

The Impact Junior Dance Company, for seven- to 17-year-olds, helps young dancers build their skills across a range of styles.

It is creating opportunities for onstage performance, especially for young people who may not be strong vocalists or actors but love to dance and want to be part of Impact’s many initiatives.

The dancers meet for workshops that focus on dance fitness, increasing flexibility, working on new skills and learning choreography with some of Nelson Mandela Bay’s best dancers and dance teachers.

Blast from the Past is their first public performance and the dancers are busy preparing with the Sky Bound dancers and the exciting cast that features popular singers such as Danyke de Beer, Willie Erasmus, Elmarie Jonker and Leandi Fontini.

Catch Blast from the Past at the Savoy Theatre until July 27.

The show will run at 7pm daily (Friday to Saturday) and matinees at 2pm (Saturday and Sunday).

Tickets cost between R100 and R150 and bookings can be made via Webtickets or at Pick n Pay stores.

Row or table seating is available and you can bring your own snacks.

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