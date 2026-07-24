Young Kariega seaman making waves in the navy

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Shaydon Jacobs (22) of Kariega was not aspiring to join the Navy. But the young man says joining it has been one of the best things that have happened to him.

While the ocean may not be near his Kariega home, Shaydon Jacobs has made sure the sea is part of his success story as the young SA Navy diver continues to move through the ranks.

The 22-year-old has earned the rank of Able Seaman and is continuing to hone his talents despite not initially aspiring to join the navy.

Jacobs said after matriculating in 2022, he had envisioned becoming a professional swimmer.

However, when the opportunity arose to join the navy, he opted to take the plunge.

“As it turned out, life presented a different opportunity and joining the navy turned out to be one of the best decisions I ever made.

“I applied to join the SA Navy in 2023 and was selected in 2024.

“A nine-month basic military training (BMT) course laid the foundation for my career. My journey is only beginning.”

He said one of the proudest moments of his career was qualifying as an SA Navy Diver this year.

“It is a day I will never forget. I am now qualified to dive at a depth of 39 metres.

“Looking ahead, I aim to continue developing my skills, gaining operational experience and taking on greater experiences within the navy.

“Currently, I hold the rank of Able Seaman, which is a junior enlisted rank within the navy.

“This rank is achieved through training and experience after joining the force.

“As an Able Seaman, I carry out practical and operational duties, which vary depending on my mustering and specific role within the navy.”

Jacobs said thus far the journey had been challenging with sleepless nights, physical challenges and sacrifices, however, the rewards outweighed the difficulties.

“The navy provides valuable life skills, personal growth and the opportunity to serve your country with pride.

“For anyone willing to work hard and embrace the challenge, it is truly a worthwhile career.

“Being a navy diver means being ready for any challenge above or below the water.

“The job requires physical fitness, strong mindset, discipline and, most important, teamwork.

“We can be called upon to conduct underwater inspections, search and recovery operations, maintenance tasks and various naval operations.”

He said through the backing of his family, he had the confidence to overcome the different conditions and challenges which accompanied each dive.

“My family is my biggest support system.

“They are incredibly proud of my achievements and fully support the path I have chosen.”

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