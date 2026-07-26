Government and churches not singing from the same hymn sheet

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Pastor Lingelihle Jadezweni, from RUCC Ministries, speaks on behalf of the concerned pastors of Nelson Mandela Bay during a meeting on Friday

An unholy row over the government’s proposed regulation of churches has erupted in Nelson Mandela Bay.

This comes as pastors accuse the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities of conducting a flawed public participation process.

Church leaders met mayor Babalwa Lobishe on Friday after a Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) Section 22 consultative meeting held in the metro last week ended in controversy.

On Thursday, the church leaders also met Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, raising their issues.

Representing the concerns of metro pastors, pastor Lingelihle Jadezweni of RUCC Ministries said one of two scheduled sessions held in the city had been cancelled and claimed that ministers were denied a meaningful opportunity to make submissions.

Jadezweni claimed the consultation amounted to little more than a box-ticking exercise.

“Nothing was stated as to whether the Section 22 would come back to have the meetings again,” Jadezweni said.

“[There was] a variety of complaints, obviously, by the ministers as to the time request for the meetings.

“Ministers were unable to register for the meetings, some of them because things were done online and they couldn’t get online at the short notice of the meetings.

“This raises a concern with the ministers that this looks like a box-ticking procedure.

“We’re just rubber-stamping.

“It was not reflective of a proper consultative process by the CRL Section 22 committee.

“Even in the meeting, which was supposed to be three hours, the bulk of the time was taken by the chair of the Section 22 committee and comments and questions by the ministers to whom the Section 22 committee could not adequately respond.

“We feel that the CRL process of the churches, the procedure is unbecoming at best.”

The CRL commission established a Section 22 committee for the self-regulatory framework for churches, which sparked a fierce debate over accountability, state overreach and constitutional rights.

Jadezweni said the Section 22 wanted to regulate churches in SA, which he said was rejected by various church formations.

“The church feels very strongly that we should not be regulated.

“We can self-regulate.

“We’ve got many, many regulatory processes already in place.

“They [the Section 22 committee] are citing, as they make their presentations here and there, certain flaws that were done a few years ago by certain people.

“So-and-so fed people petrol, so-and-so fed people snakes and other elements ... we believe, as the church, that the rule of law in our country is already dealing with all these elements.

“Why should you regulate the church because of a few mistakes by a few individuals?

“Why should you use a blanket approach?

“The church has been doing very, very well all this time.”

Jadezweni believed charismatic and Pentecostal churches were being singled out unfairly.

The pastor referred to previous claims that the rapid growth of charismatic churches posed a national security concern, saying these had fuelled suspicion that the proposed regulations targeted a specific segment of Christianity.

“I think it was in 2024 where something was brought out to say that the church, the mushrooming of the charismatic and Pentecostal church, was a threat to national security and we were listed with a variety of pandemics and health epidemics and a whole lot of other things ...,” Jadezweni said.

“How did we get to that?

“How did we get to be listed with that?

“What have we done?

“And then boom, the CRL commission is out to regulate us, which then makes everybody suspicious to say there must be another agenda here because how are we a threat to national security?

“The charismatic church, the Pentecostal church are at large in the country.”

Lobishe backed the pastors’ concerns over the consultation process, saying she would write to the minister in the presidency as well as the co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister to raise their objections.

“My take-home is that I have committed to write to both the minister, the minister of Cogta and the president around the dissatisfaction of the pastors on how a public participation process was conducted.”

Lobishe said churches played a critical role in the Bay, particularly with regard to the fight against gender-based violence, as well as their support of municipal programmes, and deserved to have their voices heard.

“We can’t now, when they want their voice to be heard, allow them to be muted,” she said.

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