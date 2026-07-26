Keeping Bhaca culture and heritage alive in Gqeberha

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Mavizitha cultural dance group members, from left, Oyena Sibobi, Sinesihle Dupu, Siyolise Mlomo and Amyoli Mlomo at the Bhaca Cultural festival

Hundreds of people dressed in traditional attire gathered at the Lilian Ngoyi Community Sport Centre on Saturday for the Gqizi’Imboza Gqeberha Bhaca Cultural Annual Festival, celebrating their culture and heritage through music, dance and tradition.

Organised by the Hlangana Bhaca Organisation, the festival featured 20 groups, including 14 Maskandi music groups and six women’s groups.

The Bhaca people, or amaBhaca, are an Nguni ethnic group in SA.

Founder and chair Bakhe Zulu said the festival followed the success of similar annual events in Johannesburg and was first held in Gqeberha in 2023/2024 in honour of Thandikhaya “Joliza” Magayiyana, a pioneer of Bhacasoul music.

“We have been hosting this event in Johannesburg annually.

“Then Bhaca people in Gqeberha said they deserved their own festival.

“Bhaca people are very visible in Gqeberha, because our forefathers came here to be bucket system workers, so we are here to celebrate the Bhaca people that are still here.

“To say to the Nelson Mandela Bay community that look at us, we came to service the municipality, but today we are a generation of people that did a job that other people did not want to do because they felt it lowered the dignity of a black person,” Zulu said.

Zulu said organisers spent three months preparing for the event and hoped to make it an annual fixture.

“We chose to host this festival here, because this is where the majority of the Bhaca people came to reside.

“It is also easier to travel from Motherwell to here.

“There are people from Johannesburg, KuGompo, who came to support this event.

“We conduct workshops with our musicians, because a song can last for 200 years.

“When they write, we want them to spread a correct message.

“We aim to use the festival to teach young boys and girls how they should behave,” Zulu said.

Maphikankani music and traditional dance teacher Sindiswa Qulu, from Khayamnandi in Despatch, said her group consisted of 10 children and aimed to preserve the Bhaca identity.

“We started the group to lift the Bhaca name high, because it is looked down upon.

“To prove this, our language isiBhaca is not recognised as an official language in SA.

Magayiyana, winner of the inaugural season of uShuni Womhlaba on SABC 1 in 2024, said the festival was an important celebration of Bhaca heritage.

“It is beautiful to see our heritage celebrated.

“It was not happening for the longest of time.

“Seeing so many people encourages us that our efforts are not in vain.

“The one thing we really want, which has been painful and we are fighting for, is to have our language recognised.

“We believe every tribe has their own language so that it can be taught in schools one day,” Magayiyana said.

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