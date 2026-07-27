Central SRA putting sparkle back in Gqeberha’s inner-city gem

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Central SRA chair David Edwards, right, and operations manager Hayley Stirk on the Donkin

Central is slowly transforming from a place of decay to a clean, safe precinct embracing students, heritage tourists and an increasing number of locals interested in getting to know Gqeberha’s historic inner city.

That was the message on Friday from Central special rating area (SRA) chair David Edwards, whose organisation has been named as the 2026 Herald Citizens of the Year winner in the civil society category.

Speaking from his pared-down office opposite the Donkin, in the old Grey Institute building, Edwards said he was delighted to receive the accolade on behalf of his team.

“I’m excited and grateful because we’re passionate about Central and working hard to allow it to become what it could be.”

The office, which Edwards shares with SRA operations manager Hayley Stirk, was assigned to the organisation by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), which now owns the Grey Institute.

It’s a reflection of the SRA’s approach of using innovative partnerships to save funds for the real work of making Central a better place for all.

He said the cruise liner company recognised the attraction of Central’s historical buildings and installations for many of its passengers.

“So instead of us getting this office space, we work to make Central and especially the Donkin area safe and clean for those passengers to come and enjoy what we have.”

Citizens of the year awards (Supplied)

The Central SRA was established six years ago, after an initiative launched by businessman Ant Adler, with the metro’s agreement, to revive the area.

It is funded by the suburb’s property owners, through an average 10% levy on their municipal rates bill.

The organisation is managed by a team of directors, none of whom get paid, once again leaving the money collected for operations.

Edwards said about 85% of these funds were allocated to waste management and safety and security programmes.

“We have a cleaning team of seven people who work in collaboration with the Mandela Bay Development Agency and the metro to clean up litter, bags left out on the wrong day, and illegal dumping.

“They collect on average five tons of waste a day and use our bakkie to drive it out to Arlington for disposal.”

He said the SRA’s safety and security team worked in collaboration with City Wide Security and the police.

“We’ve got two dedicated vehicles from City Wide, which are available 24/7 for incidents in Central, and they are supported by about 100 cameras that we have erected around the suburb.”

He said the cameras were monitored by the City Wide control room and, besides pinpointing crimes happening or about to happen in Central, they were also proving valuable in a broader sense due to their licence plate recognition capability.

“An alert is triggered if they pick up the plate of a vehicle that’s been linked to a crime anywhere in the city or further afield, and in that way they are assisting the police and helping to solve cases.”

Edwards said the Central SRA also worked to promote a “philosophy of volunteerism” by organising monthly clean-ups, with contracted support from Mould Empower Serve (MES) shelter residents.

“We converge on a particular spot we have agreed needs attention and spend half a day there together with the MES guys, cleaning, cutting and mowing.”

He said as cleanliness and safety were gradually improving in Central, and with the simultaneous growing demand for student accommodation, buildings were being snapped up by investors.

“Within that trajectory, buildings that were becoming derelict are now being upgraded, and that in turn is aiding a positive turnaround.”

He said while the presence of thousands of students did provide challenges, these were being addressed.

“Our director who manages that aspect talks to the new property owners about the need to keep noise down to reasonable levels and engage respectfully with neighbours.

“Where there is a landlord, that usually works fine.

“There are problems, but for every one of them there is a story of hope of a youngster who has arrived from the rural areas with an opportunity to study further.”

Edwards said there were now thousands of students living in Central and the aim was to introduce new facilities to make it even more fun.

“One of our projects is to put in an astro-turf mini-soccer field in Trinder Park together with secure access and lighting to allow them to play in the evening.”

He said the SRA also worked to promote heritage tourism and was discussing a new initiative with the Bay business chamber, the MSC and the Historical Society of Port Elizabeth.

“The aim is to ferry cruise liner passengers up to spots like the Donkin and Fort Frederick most safely and efficiently.”

He said the hope was to link this programme with efforts to make these attractions secure, clean and intact.

“When I stand on the Donkin and look out over the harbour, I’m blown away. This is a beautiful place.”

He said the SRA also hosted a free monthly heritage tour by a well-known guide, and this was becoming increasingly popular with Bay residents.

“We’re trying to get locals back into Central, so it’s great to see.”

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