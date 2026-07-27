Livestock left to roam amid foot-and-mouth crisis

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Roaming cattle have become a problem in the Bay, including here in Eagle Crescent, Greenshields Park

For nine months, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has been unable to impound stray livestock despite a worsening foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak, after state veterinary authorities ordered the municipal pound not to accept animals to prevent the disease from spreading further.

The instruction, issued because the Kariega pound is near one of the outbreak hotspots, has left roaming cattle, goats and other livestock on the city’s roads.

This comes as authorities balance disease control against public safety.

Gqeberha state vet Dr Jared Strydom said the Kariega municipal pound was placed under precautionary quarantine because it was close to one of the province’s FMD hotspots.

“If they had to bring in animals from all over the metro, it would be spreading the disease,” he said.

Strydom said that impounding livestock would mean moving animals from different parts of the metro into one facility before returning them to their owners, creating an ideal environment for the virus to spread.

Roaming cattle in Nelson Mandela Bay have been in the spotlight recently as the numbers have increased.

Fresh cases of foot-and-mouth disease were confirmed in various wards of the city last week.

On Tuesday, the Eastern Cape agriculture department confirmed new outbreaks in Kariega, Motherwell, Rocklands and Walmer Township.

Cases have also been reported in the Ndlambe municipality, with additional outbreaks confirmed in the Sarah Baartman district.

Agriculture spokesperson Athule Joka said strict disease control measures had been implemented, including movement restrictions on affected animals to contain the spread.

The suspension of services also coincided with an upheaval over the management of the municipal pound.

The previous operator’s contract with the SPCA expired in October 2025.

An interim service provider was appointed in January, and that contract has since also expired.

The municipality is now advertising both short-term and three-year tenders.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said management of stray livestock required a co-ordinated approach involving several municipal functions, residents and relevant stakeholders.

“It is important to note that, following the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease within Nelson Mandela Bay, the impoundment of livestock was suspended in accordance with the applicable animal health protocols and disease control measures.

“Furthermore, the majority of stray livestock incidents involve animals belonging to small-scale livestock owners.

“The municipality continues to work through the relevant directorates, together with other stakeholders, to address these matters within their respective legislative mandates while balancing public safety, animal welfare and disease control considerations.

“The municipality remains committed to protecting public health, promoting responsible animal management, safeguarding public resources and ensuring that every procurement process is conducted with integrity, fairness and full compliance with the law.”

Meanwhile, Soyaya confirmed that the interim tender for the management of the municipal pound had expired, but that operations at the pound had not ceased.

“The municipality has adopted a dual-track procurement approach to ensure both uninterrupted service delivery and a sustainable long-term operational solution.

“To ensure business continuity and prevent any disruption to municipal pound operations, the municipality has already advertised a short-term tender to provide interim services while other procurement processes are finalised.

“At the same time, the municipality has also advertised a three-year competitive tender aimed at securing a sustainable long-term service delivery solution for the operation of the municipal pound.

“These two procurement processes serve different but complementary purposes.

“The short-term procurement is intended to maintain continuity of service, while the three-year procurement seeks to appoint a suitably qualified service provider through a fully competitive process that delivers long-term operational stability, value for money and compliance with constitutional procurement principles.

“Both procurement processes are being conducted in accordance with Section 217 of the constitution, the Municipal Finance Management Act, the municipal supply chain management regulations and the municipality’s supply chain management policy.

“The successful bidder will be determined through an open, fair, transparent, competitive and cost-effective procurement process.”

The Animal Anti-Cruelty League’s Karien van Schalkwyk said that over the past few months they did routine inspections at the pound in terms of their inspectors’ mandate and the high court order achieved recently.

She said there were concerns over the interim arrangements.

“In our more recent correspondence to the health department, we asked what the interim arrangements were with no service provider in place, especially when it comes to ill/diseased/injured stray or surrendered pets, which require veterinary attention.

“We offered to assist herewith, especially with the rehoming of potentially rehomeable pets.”

Van Schalkwyk said the AACL was concerned with alleged irresponsible rehoming practices.

“It was brought to our attention that dogs were apparently ‘rehomed’ by Busy Bees, some unspayed, when the municipal mandate is to control the pet population.

“No reputable animal organisation will rehome an animal without the necessary adoption procedures, home visits and sterilisation of adult dogs/cats.

“One of these unspayed ‘adopted’ dogs was returned to the pound and is still in the kennels.

“What is the plan with these pets in the kennels? Why are they being confined with no interim plan of action by the NMBM?

“The private societies (AWS, AACL, SPCA, Save a Pet) have, and are still assisting with strays and surrendered pets, without being compensated for the service by the municipality.

“There was, and still is, no on-site para-veterinary personnel to assess animals entering the pound.

“On Friday, during an AACL inspection, an ill cat was found in the cattery which later had to be put down.”

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