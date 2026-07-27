New R3m fraud case for once-jailed Bay bookkeeper

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Kirsten Diener, 44, appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday, charged with defrauding her employer, City Paint and Tool

A Nelson Mandela Bay woman who was jailed more than a decade ago for fraud was back in the dock on Monday — this time accused of siphoning off more than R3m from her employer in an alleged scheme spanning more than two years.

Kabega Park resident Kirsten Diener, 44, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday morning, charged with defrauding her employer, City Paint and Tool, where she was working as a bookkeeper.

The charge sheet lists 175 incidents where she allegedly got her directors to sign off payments to suppliers and then substituted her bank account details for theirs.

With her hair in a ponytail and wearing a black puffer jacket and blue jeans, she followed the proceedings attentively.

She has been in custody since Friday last week, when she was arrested by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit.

Accepting the proposal of state advocate Theuns de Jager and agreement from Legal Aid SA lawyer Zenande Ngwenze, magistrate Noxolo Daca postponed the case to Thursday for a formal bail application.

The magistrate directed that the accused should remain in custody until then.

The state has already indicated it will oppose bail.

Hardware company City Paint and Tool has branches in the Eastern and Southern Cape.

According to the Hawks, the arrest follows an intensive investigation into allegations of fraud and money laundering reported by City Paint and Tool based in Newton Park.

According to the charge sheet, as the bookkeeper, Diener was responsible for preparing and capturing payments to suppliers on the company’s Standard Bank online business platform.

“The accused was required to present payment documentation to the [company] directors for approval,” the charge sheet states.

It is alleged she initially captured legitimate supplier payments on the company’s accounting system using authentic supporting documents and approved supplier information.

“After the directors had approved the payment documentation, the accused [allegedly] substituted the banking details of the intended supplier with her own banking details while retaining the supplier’s name and payment description.

“The payment was thereafter authorised and released by a director, who at all times believed that the payments were being made to the legitimate supplier.

“As a result, during the period between January 2024 and May 2026, the accused [allegedly] received a sum of [more than] R3m into her bank accounts.”

In a breakdown of this purported modus operandi, the charge sheet listed 134 incidents in which the accused allegedly deposited payments intended for suppliers into her personal Capitec account.

The smallest amount was R800 and the biggest was R91,377.19.

It detailed a further 41 incidents where the accused allegedly deposited supplier payments — the smallest being R1,000 and the biggest R87,898.21 — into her Tyme Bank account.

On September 25 2013, Diener and her husband, Michael, were sentenced to an effective four years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to fraud, theft and money laundering.

The couple had stolen about R300,000 between August 2011 and May 2012 from Rand Civils CC, where Diener was employed as a bookkeeper.

To hide a paper trail, they laundered the money through Michael’s bank account into Diener’s bank account.

In sentencing the pair at the Gqeberha commercial crimes court, magistrate Johannes Claassen said at the time that he may have shown some leniency towards them had they stolen out of necessity and not greed.

The state proved that the Kabega Park couple used close to R140,000 of the stolen money on electronics and luxury holidays, R16,000 on gym memberships and beauty products, and about R87,000 on eating out at restaurants.

In addition, they bought or put down a deposit on an Audi A3.

Claassen said the accused had ample time to reflect on their wrongdoings.

“Instead, they tried to cover it up. It was greed,” he said at the time.”

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