Plett teen scores dream opportunity with DJ Maphorisa

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Esam Nzimeni, 19, from Plettenberg Bay caught the attention of legendary house and amapiano producer and deejay Maporisa.

A young singer from a small town is making big moves in the music industry, with rising teenage star Esam Nzimeni recently catching the attention of legendary house and amapiano DJ and producer Maphorisa.

The 19-year-old singer from Plettenberg Bay has been making a name for herself through the release of her Afropop song Asambe Love, which has attracted thousands of online streams and views across digital platforms, and earning her an invitation to Johannesburg to share studio time with the renowned SA artist.

​Nzimeni released her first EP in 2025, while still a pupil at Murray High School.

The song trended on social media for months, earning her gigs in the area as well as opportunities to open for major artists.

The teen said her breakthrough song, Intliziyo, from her first album, had opened doors for her, allowing her to dream big and see herself becoming a global sensation.

“After my song went viral, I received a phone call from someone I know in the music industry informing me that DJ Maphorisa would like to meet with me.

“I could not believe it. It meant I would have to travel to Johannesburg,” she said.

She said the news had felt unreal and she was still trying to process it.

“It was an unforgettable moment.

“I was excited because I knew it was a chance to learn, grow, and work with experienced people in the music industry.

“I’ve always loved music from a young age.

“Music became a way for me to express my feelings, tell my story, and inspire others.

“It gives me hope, and I want my music to do the same for other people.

“[I feel very fortunate] to be able to work with talented artists, producers, and DJs, learning from experienced people in the industry,” she said.

Nzimeni, who is currently recording at DJ Maphorisa’s studio, said she had the opportunity to collaborate with artists such as Thuso RSA and other talented musicians.

“I make music that people can relate to and enjoy.”

She said the love and support she had received from the community had made her eager to represent the town and go far in the music industry.

“Both my old and new EP reached thousands of listeners and viewers across different streaming and social media platforms,” she said.

While music has played a major role in her journey, the young singer said she also aimed to study business management, which would assist her in understanding the business side of the industry.

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