All Black Elegance strikes the right note in Gqeberha

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All Black Elegance brought timeless 90s R&B, elegant style and a boost for Nelson Mandela Bay's entertainment scene to a packed Boardwalk ICC on Friday night.

A packed Boardwalk International Convention Centre was transformed into a celebration of timeless R&B and nostalgia on Friday as All Black Elegance delivered a stellar production that had music lovers dancing through the night.

Presented by Motown Events, the event featured an all-star lineup of DJs, including Wilson B Nkosi, Paul Mtirara, Msizi Shembe, Ismail Abrahams, Reggie Philander, DJ Ash, Master Jazzy Dee, Abuti Jerome, Sham De Funk and Ntombi Meso.

Guests embraced the all-black dress code, adding to the sophisticated atmosphere that organisers had envisioned.

Event organiser Mongezi Mabena said the aim was to establish Nelson Mandela Bay as a destination capable of hosting world-class entertainment while creating opportunities for local businesses and residents.

“One of our biggest goals is to bring to Nelson Mandela Bay the kind of events and experiences that people usually have to travel to other cities to enjoy.

“By doing that, we’re not only creating entertainment but also boosting tourism and supporting the local economy.

“We made a conscious decision to source and hire everything we could from businesses and people in the Bay, from technical crews to other behind-the-scenes staff,” Mabena said.

“For many of them, this was their first opportunity to work on a production of this scale, which makes it even more meaningful.

“We also wanted to create an event with something for everyone, so that people from all walks of life could come together and enjoy the experience.”

Expertly curated DJ sets took the audience on a journey through the golden era of 1990’s R&B, with classic hits keeping the dance floor full.

Every familiar chorus was met with enthusiastic singalongs, creating an atmosphere that appealed to both longtime fans of the genre and younger attendees experiencing the music in a live setting.

Beyond the music, the event succeeded in bringing together people from across the metro, with friends reunited, couples dancing and strangers sharing moments of nostalgia.

The production itself reflected careful planning, with quality sound, professional staging and elegant decor combining to create a premium experience that matched the event’s name.

As live entertainment continues to make its return to the city’s social calendar, All Black Elegance demonstrated that there is a strong appetite for thoughtfully curated events that celebrate timeless music while supporting the local economy and showcasing Nelson Mandela Bay’s ability to host large-scale productions.

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