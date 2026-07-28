Digital skills programme gives Bay youth a path to success

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From digital skills and development to business incubators and bursary’s, Bay based non-profit-company, Pan African Information Communication Technology Association is stepping in to assist the youth on their journey to success.

The NPC, in partnership with the National Skills Fund, is implementing two major digital skills programmes in Nelson Mandela Bay called the National Skills Fund Digital Skills Programme.

The programme equips unemployed matrics with practical, industry-aligned Information and Communication Technology skills with current learning streams including a software development NQF level four qualification as well as a systems support NQF level 5.

Association president and CEO Sonwabo Mdwaba said as an accredited institution they stood at the intersection of skills development, incubation, and digital policy advocacy, working with governments, academia, industry leaders, and multilateral partners to co-create a digitally inclusive Africa.

“As a strategic digital transformation partner, the association plays an integral role in supporting the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality Smart City Digital Innovation Strategy.

“Contributing to the development of a digitally skilled workforce, technology-driven enterprises, smart community solutions and an inclusive digital economy that enhances service deliver and socio-economic development.

“The organisation was founded to address Africa’s growing digital divide, high levels of youth unemployment, the increasing demand for industry-ready digital skills, while creating sustainable pathways from learning to employment, entrepreneurship and enterprise development,” Mdwaba said.

He said the current digital skills programme in NMB commenced in May was funded by the National Skills Fund.

The free digital skills programmes consists of programmes that range from three months to 12-month learnerships.

Mdwaba encouraged people to visit their website to see current programmes they could apply to be part of such as the startup incubation programme which would operate over a 24-month incubation cycle that would allow entrepreneurs sufficient time to validate, commercialise and grow sustainable businesses.

“Technology is now the foundation of every modern economy. Virtually every sector, including healthcare, education, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, finance and government is undergoing digital transformation.

“By investing in ICT skills, we are preparing young people not only for today’s jobs, but also for the careers and industries of the future,” Mdwaba said.

Owam Jongola, 22 from Motherwell NU3, is one of the programme’s beneficiaries and said the opportunity could not have come at a better time, as he had been battling with depression.

“I went to university in 2024 and, in 2025, in my foolishness, I did not apply for the private bursary that I got for two-years thinking I would get the National Aid Funding Scheme (NSFAS) funding and I did not get it for this year.

“I was devastated, I did not know what I was going to do.

“My head was not in a good place for the first few months of this year, this programme was my saving grace,” Jongola said.

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