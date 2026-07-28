Earth Festival drives nature conservation and diversity awareness

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One of Knysna’s most iconic and important celebrations, Judah Square Earth Festival, has officially opened to shine a light on nature conservation, healthy living and the use of natural herbs.

Knysna mayor Thando Matika was on hand recently to officially open the festival.

The annual event has been celebrated for more than three decades.

Since its establishment in 1993, the community has gathered each year at the end of July for the 10-day cultural and spiritual event.

Ras Noel Melville, the Iman Maxi of the community, said this year the event would focus on biodiversity challenges, pollution and educating the community on caring for Knysna’s waterfalls and streams.

“Taking place against the backdrop of growing environmental challenges, including pollution, waste and sewage affecting many communities, this year’s festival carries the powerful message that every challenge presents an opportunity for renewal,” Melville said.

He said this year’s programme highlighted practical solutions that communities could implement immediately, including recycling initiatives, composting, regenerative food production, efficient micro-organisms, water-wise sanitation, biodiversity restoration and innovative waste-to-energy projects.

Matika, who attended the opening ceremony on July 22, said: “Over the coming days, the community will gather for sacred Nyahbinghi services featuring prayer, praise, Bible readings, sacred chants, drumming and fellowship.

“The celebrations will also include the commemoration of the birthday of His Imperial Majesty Emperor Haile Selassie honouring his enduring legacy of peace, justice, African unity and human dignity.”

A highlight of the opening ceremony is the ceremonial lighting of the sacred fire, symbolising hope, unity, spiritual strength and continuity.

Melville said: “For members of the House of Judah and many within the Rastafari community, the Seven Lights symbolise the light of awareness that his imperial majesty emperor Haile Selassie brought to the world through his example of leadership, dignity, justice, education, unity and service to humanity.

“Each light reminds participants that meaningful change begins with awareness, grows through compassion and is expressed through action.”

Matika said the Earth Festival was one of Greater Knysna’s defining cultural and heritage events, celebrating the rich traditions of the Rastafari faith while showcasing the diversity that made the municipality a vibrant and welcoming destination.

The mayor said that as the fire burnt throughout the festival, it served as a reminder that despite different backgrounds, we were united by our shared humanity and collective responsibility to care for one another and Earth.

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The Herald