Gqeberha author crowdfunds to publish four motivational books

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Dean Cothill has turned his journey through burnout, grief and healing into four inspirational books set for release in September

Gqeberha author Dean Cothill has transformed one of the darkest periods of his life into four books aimed at encouraging healing, reflection and honest conversations.

The former Methodist minister, teacher and evangelical pastor is set to release Soul, Between Arrivals and Departures, Five Questions and Poems & Prayers through Urban Publishing in early September.

Each book focuses on a different lesson that Cothill has learnt throughout his journey.

“Four years ago, I experienced burnout. I had a mental and emotional breakdown, and I was hospitalised after having a panic attack.

“It has also been four years since I went to church.

“The books explore grief, fatherhood, masculinity, prayer, doubt, spiritual exhaustion and the slow work of becoming whole.

“They were written here in Gqeberha, often beside the sea, in coffee shops, hospital corridors and ordinary family spaces,” Cothill said.

Poems & Prayers is a collection of reflective poems, prayers and personal writings intended to offer comfort, hope and moments of stillness amid the demands of everyday life.

Five Questions encourages men to pause and reflect on the questions that shape their lives, exploring themes of identity, purpose, vulnerability, emotional wellbeing and the pressures often carried in silence.

Between Arrivals and Departures explores the uncertainty of life’s transitions, examining the space between endings and new beginnings, and the personal growth that can emerge during periods of change, loss and waiting.

Soul reflects on identity, grief, love and healing, inviting readers on a journey of self-discovery and the slow process of becoming whole after experiencing pain, disappointment and loss.

Reflecting on why he chose to write openly about emotional and mental wellbeing, particularly among men, Cothill said many people hid their struggles behind outward appearances.

“Being visible is not the same as being known. Being successful is not the same as being OK.

“Being strong is not the same as being whole. We need to talk about the quieter things. The loneliness. The pressure. The shame. The anger we do not understand.”

Cothill launched a BackaBuddy campaign to raise R40,000 for the first print run.

The campaign exceeded expectations, raising more than R43,000 through the support of friends, family and readers.

For more information on the books and the launch, visit Cothill’s Facebook page.

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