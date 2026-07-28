Lawyer’s journey among inspiring stories for Women’s Day event

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The co-founders of the She Builds Communities nonprofit are, from left, Nosiviwe Pitso, Anelisa Fefe, Ncumisa Madikane and Nicky Namntu

The success of one of Plettenberg Bay’s youngest black female lawyers who recently opened a law firm in Kwanokuthula will be among several inspiring narratives shared at an upcoming women’s empowerment seminar hosted by nonprofit organisation She Builds Communities.

The Women’s Day event will take place at Forest Gate in Plettenberg Bay.

Siphosethu Mshweshwe, originally from the Eastern Cape, was raised in Plettenberg Bay’s Bossiesgif informal settlement before later moving to Pinetrees township.

Her journey has inspired many young people in the community, who witnessed her determination as she navigated the challenges of under-resourced schools.

After completing high school, Mshweshwe left Plettenberg Bay to pursue her law studies.

She later returned to the town, where she worked as a candidate attorney at Nandi Bulabula Inc.

With mentorship and guidance, she qualified and was admitted as an attorney.

“I am honoured to be part of the amazing women who will be taking centre stage at the event to motivate and inspire others not to give up on their goals,” she said.

The founder of Mshweshwe Attorneys Inc and a board member of the Bitou 10 Foundation, Mshweshwe said establishing her firm had not been without challenges.

“Starting the firm was not easy.

“However, the experience I gained while working as a candidate attorney, together with mentorship, has helped me grow.

“I am still learning, but I am proud to have taken the first step to follow my dreams and build my brand.

“Law is not easy, but with the support I have received from other legal professionals and the community I grew up in, the journey has been rewarding,” she said.

At the event, the LLB graduate will educate attendees on wills, estate planning and legal essentials.

Other speakers include Siya GG, who will discuss entrepreneurship and beauty, while Sive Mpabani will share insights on financial freedom and money management.

Wellness practitioner and transformation coach Gillian O’Shea will focus on wellbeing, and the event will be hosted by MC Nwabisa Pondoyi.

She Builds Communities was founded by four businesswomen from Kwanokuthula — Nicky Namntu, Anelisa Fete, Nosiviwe Pitso and Ncumisa Madikane.

Namntu said the idea for the initiative was sparked during discussions linked to the recent anti-illegal immigration March and March campaign.

The movement, which has called on the government to take accountability for the influx of undocumented immigrants in SA, highlighted challenges faced by local entrepreneurs.

Namntu, a Kwanokuthula business owner who developed skincare products for people with acne and pimples and also works as a Shark Spotters manager, said many young township business owners often felt overlooked and lacked financial support.

She said the conversations around the march also brought attention to businesses operating without proper permits or documentation, creating an uneven playing field for local entrepreneurs.

“This opened doors for South African business owners in similar industries to be noticed,” she said.

The founders realised there was a need to develop practical solutions to strengthen the township economy.

“While having conversations around the initiative, one of the founders posed an important question: after the marches are over, what practical solutions are we leaving behind for our communities?” Namntu said.

This led to the launch of a BackaBuddy campaign aimed at raising funds to support informal businesses already operating within local communities.

“Our mission has never been to start businesses for people. Instead, we support entrepreneurs who have already taken the courageous step of starting.

“Sometimes they simply need shelves, point-of-sale machines, compliance support, equipment, or access to opportunities that will help them grow sustainably,” she said.

The event will kick off with a padel tournament from 9am to 11am, followed by the main programme of networking, inspiration and empowerment from midday to 5pm.

Tickets cost R500 per person and include lunch and welcome drinks. A cash bar will also be available.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards the BackaBuddy campaign.

Tickets can be purchased via the She Builds Communities website or by calling 071-189-1121.

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