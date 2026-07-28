Man accused of raping girl, 9, to apply for bail

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A man accused of raping a nine-year-old girl in Plettenberg Bay appeared in court on Tuesday

A Plettenberg Bay man accused of showing a nine-year-old girl pornography before allegedly raping her appeared in court on Tuesday.

The case was postponed to August 14 for a formal bail application.

The man, from Kwanokuthula, was arrested after the young girl reported the alleged incident to her older sister.

The accused, who cannot be named until he has formally pleaded to the charges, was in a relationship with the child’s aunt at the time.

The complainant was then taken to the police station and a case opened against the man.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Christopher Spies said the matter was investigated by the George family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

He said the alleged incident occurred on July 18.

“It is alleged the nine-year-old girl was with the man when he exposed her to pornographic content and sexually violated her,” Spies said.

“The matter was reported to the police and an investigation commenced immediately, leading to the arrest of the suspect the next day.”

He said the accused made his first court appearance on July 21 and had been in custody since his arrest.

It was submitted in court that the community had signed a petition against the man’s release on bail.

The petition stated further that should the man be granted bail, that he not be allowed to return to the community.

The mother of the complainant said the young girl primarily lived with her paternal grandmother.

“I am broken and feel so sad for my child,” she said.

“Though she is not currently showing any signs of depression and is playing with other children, emotional support and counselling is needed.”

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