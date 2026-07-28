New Brighton tourism drive secures police support

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Mike Pantsi at the studio of late legendary jazz musician and promoter Dudley Tito

A new tourism initiative aimed at showcasing New Brighton’s rich history while boosting the township economy has won the backing of the police and the New Brighton Community Police Forum (CPF).

Izwi Lase New Brighton Tourism Company met police and the CPF on Tuesday to discuss working together to improve safety for visitors and grow township tourism.

New Brighton, established in 1902, is Gqeberha’s oldest formal township.

It is renowned for its political history and as the birthplace of some of SA’s finest jazz musicians, including the late Rev Patrick Pasha, Feya Faku, Vuyelwa Qwesha, Winston Ngozi and Zim Ngqawana.

The township is also home to heritage sites such as Embizweni Square, the Mendi Art Centre, the SS Mendi Memorial and Emlotheni Memorial Park.

The tourism company is currently being registered and is expected to launch in September during Tourism Month.

Co-founder Mike Pantsi, a former Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism chair, said the initiative aimed to revive township tourism after earlier community tourism structures fell away.

“Now we want to bring tourism back into the townships,” Pantsi said.

“We have a product to offer the community of New Brighton.

“We are working with churches because we have identified sites such as St Stephen’s Anglican Church.

“Small, medium and micro enterprises must also form part of this initiative.”

Pantsi said the organisation had also worked with Nelson Mandela University to develop the Vuyisile Mini Legacy Route, highlighting key historical sites linked to the anti-apartheid activist.

Co-founder Thenjiwe Mjuleni, who has a background in hospitality and events management, said the organisation wanted to help local businesses prepare for tourism opportunities.

“When people visit Johannesburg or Cape Town, they know exactly where to go in the townships.

“We want people to say they cannot leave Nelson Mandela Bay without visiting New Brighton,” she said.

“The tourism packages available do not even include township tours because we are not doing anything about it.

“We have such a rich history, but we are not telling anyone about it.

“We are willing to help businesses such as bed and breakfasts, hair salons and tshisa nyamas market themselves.

“Things as simple as branding and cleanliness are important.”

Mjuleni said visitor safety was one of tourists’ biggest concerns, making co-operation with police and the CPF essential.

CPF secretary Simphiwe Xotyeni said the initiative would help preserve New Brighton’s history while creating economic opportunities.

“There are many income-generating projects that could be developed. That would help reduce the crime we are facing,” Xotyeni said.

“We welcome this initiative, and we will work with you, Bra Mike.”

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