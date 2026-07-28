Premier commits to action on Eastern Cape’s crumbling roads

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A section of the road leading to Maitlands washed away during recent floods

A frank discussion about the future of the province’s road infrastructure has borne dividends, with Premier Oscar Mabuyane heeding Agri Eastern Cape’s call for urgent intervention.

The meeting earlier in July was chaired by Mabuyane and was attended by the transport MEC Xolile Nqatha and agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe, together with senior departmental officials.

Agri EC president Peter Cloete said the organisation’s presentation outlined the shocking state of our provincial rural road network, together with concerns relating to the lack of funding, capability of some contractors, areas where contractors had not been appointed, and the lack of proper oversight by of the department.

“Following the years of underfunding for maintenance, the recent flooding within the province has now resulted in a virtual road network collapse in some areas,” he said.

“Agriculture and its upstream value chain is a major contributor to the province’s GDP and provides a huge number of jobs.

“The collapse of our rural road network will have devastating consequences for the economy of the province as well as contribute to unemployment.

“The phasing out of the previous three-year area-wide maintenance contracts in favour of smaller annual contracts, to increase SMME participation, has contributed significantly to maintenance backlogs.

“This, especially in the absence of increased departmental capacity and oversight.”

Cloete said while virtually the entire road network is poorly maintained, certain high traffic, intensive production areas like the Tsitsikamma and Gamtoos areas, were outlined out as requiring urgent intervention.

“Transporters servicing these areas are considering withdrawing their services due to the road conditions.

“The discussions were frank and open, and nothing put forward by Agri EC was disputed.

“The transport MEC acknowledged that his department had major issues, and that this rural road collapse was heading towards the ‘cliff’.

“Undertakings were given that all contractors will be established in those areas, where there are currently not any, by end of August, at the latest.”

The premier stated that solutions going forward will include exploring potential public/private road maintenance partnerships and better communication between the department of transport and Agri Eastern Cape.

“The spirit of the meeting was constructive, and although the immediate challenges remain, the acknowledgement by those representing government, that they cannot fix this problem alone, was gratifying to see.

“Maybe this issue is now finally going to transcend politics.

“Further engagements will be held through the office of MEC Nqatha, on potential frameworks, and the long running litigation between Agri EC and the department.

“I would finally like to express my gratitude to the premier for being always being prepared to talk to Agri EC when urgent interventions are required,” Cloete said.

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