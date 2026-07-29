Body of Shane Arends found, three weeks after abduction from home

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The body of Shane Arends has been found in the Damascus Farms area

The badly decomposed body of Shane Arends, who was abducted from his home in Booysen Park almost three weeks ago, has been found.

The discovery was made in the Damascus Farms area on Sunday.

The Herald reported on July 16 that Arends, 35, had been abducted on July 9 after he and two teenagers were allegedly assaulted by a group of men who had arrived in two vehicles and were purportedly wearing police uniforms.

Arends’ neighbours confirmed seeing the men abducting him.

On Tuesday, police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the discovery of the remains.

“The South African Police Service has opened an inquest docket following the discovery of a decomposed body in the Damascus Farms area, off Rietkuil Road, within the Chatty policing precinct,” Gantana said.

“The body was discovered at 1.36pm on Sunday after police responded to a complaint received via the radio control centre.

“Members conducted a search of the vicinity and located the remains.

“The deceased was dressed in navy shorts, a white gown and an Italy-branded T-shirt.

“He also had a distinctive tattoo on the back of his right leg.

“Through these clothing items and the identifiable tattoo, police were able to positively identify the deceased as Mr Shane Arends.”

She said the exact cause of death would only be established after a postmortem had been concluded.

“Depending on the outcome, the nature of the investigation may be amended accordingly.

“Due to the advanced state of decomposition, police cannot confirm the time of death at this stage; this will form part of the forensic and postmortem findings.”

She said the investigation was ongoing.

“It is important to note that Mr Arends had previously opened an assault case.

“That specific matter is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).”

A relative said the family was devastated.

“We are traumatised, sad, but also relieved because we found a body at least so there is now no more looking. So at least we have that relief.

“It was almost three weeks that he was missing and our family has been through so much in this time.

“The night that they took Shane away, there were people that saw these bakkies turning into Chatty 11 Damascus Farms.

“On July 12, we went searching that side and we saw the fresh bakkie tracks but we didn’t go too far down.

“I think it is a blessing that we didn’t see him lying there that day in that state and have that memory of him — we would have been even more traumatised.”

She said police information about the anonymous tip-off regarding the body had come to light on Monday.

The relative said Arends had grown up in a loving home but after his mother died the children of the house were left to fend for themselves.

“Shane dropped out of school and fell into a group of bad friends.

“He just wanted to be able to survive and I think he felt that was his only option.”

She said he had lost his way and had become involved in gangsterism but was still regarded as a loving member of the family.

“He spent many years in and out of jail.”

In June 2025, Arends turned state witness against six men accused of planning and executing the 2023 murder of seven people.

“Shane got out on December 15, and since then he turned away from the gangs and was trying to live an honest life but he was [allegedly] constantly being harassed by the police.

“He told me a few weeks ago that his life was in danger and he said he was not scared to die.

“All we want now is justice for Shane.

“We want to know who kidnapped him and why they murdered him.”

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