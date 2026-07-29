Gem Project has passion for making youth shine

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Keith Brandt is the education category winner in The Herald Citizens of the Year

An innate passion to strive for the success of each of his vulnerable pupils has seen Keith Brandt become a driving force behind one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most important skills and development programmes.

The 66-year-old’s continued commitment and work through the Gem Project has impacted the lives of hundreds of youngsters.

And it has earned him the title as education category winner in The Herald Citizens of the Year, supported by Nelson Mandela University.

The Gem Project has gone from being an organisation primarily serving as a soup kitchen to helping more than 2,000 primary school pupils prepare for higher phases of education.

It aims to tackle the region’s school dropout rate through educating and preparing pupils with initiatives such as the Finding Your Feet programme, sports leagues and strategic partnerships.

Brandt, who joined the organisation in 2015 and works as a programme co-ordinator, said the Gem Project had reignited his passion for developing the youth.

“I had been dealing with a personal crisis in 1998. I had already resigned from teaching at that stage after 35 years.

“So I had to restart and I did that in Mthatha where I learnt a great deal from the pupils and their tenacity.

“Those kids realised the only opportunity to improve their circumstance was through education.

“Thereafter, I went to Johannesburg to teach at Robin Hills Primary School where I learnt the value that sport plays in the holistic development of these youngsters.

“I then returned to Gqeberha where I was doing remedial teaching on a contract for a year.

“Thereafter, I applied everywhere and I got a call from the Gem Project and after a long interview and conversation I started the next day.”

He said since that day, they had successfully managed several education and skills development initiatives assisting dropouts, senior secondary pupils and juniors.

Brandt said the initiative turned out to be as rewarding for him as it was for his pupils.

“About two years ago, I went to the school where I attended my primary years and noticed that not much had changed besides an increase in overcrowding.

“The school was also struggling with a high dropout rate and this prompted the start of the Find Your Feet Programme which provides coping skills for the pupils transitioning into high school, which has assisted a great deal.

“It is very rewarding to now be working with the type of pupils that I worried about the most.

“Seeing their faces, the sense of accomplishment, the confidence in communicating, these are the things that fuel me to keep going.

“The Gem Project gave me back my passion and I see the impact.”

The Malabar resident said being awarded the title came as a surprise but that it would not be possible without the entire team and particularly operations manager Janine Stroebel.

“Winning the accolade was not something I thought about but being acknowledged in this way does make all the sacrifices and work feel more worthwhile.

“But it would not be possible without the entire team, especially Janine who is the engine room for the Gem Project as we are involved in several initiatives.”

The nonprofit’s commitment to the development of youngsters also includes mentoring programmes and holiday camps as part of their portfolio.

As a mark of the success of these initiatives, four members of the community team are mentees of the project.

Six years ago, the organisation started its Gem Soccer League to enable youngsters from several children’s homes to play the game.

Its seven soup kitchens across the metro continue and these are supplemented with food-garden projects.

The top nine category winners will be celebrated at a prestigious gala awards evening on Friday evening September 4 at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre.

To support these remarkable winners, secure your seat or corporate table with The Herald marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters — contact ulayb@theherald.co.za. Tickets are limited.

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The Herald