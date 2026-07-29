Same problem, different day for Kings Beach parking lot

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The sewage spill on Monday was about half a metre deep at the top of the access road to the Kings Beach Lifesaving Club and the beach

A torrent of sewage swamped the Kings Beach parking lot again this week, threatening public health and a key recreation and watersports area in Gqeberha.

On Monday, the sewage covered most of the Kings Beach car park.

It overflowed onto the grass where the circus sets up annually and into the area adjacent to Super Tubes where people picnic and children play soccer.

A strong stench hung in the air while pieces of faeces and toilet paper floated in the effluent.

It was about half a metre deep at the start of the access road down to the Kings Beach Lifesaving Club.

On Tuesday morning, a scum of toilet paper and other debris could be seen around the point where sewage erupted out of the housing of a pipe on the southwest edge of the car park.

Pigeons were picking their way through fetid pools of water.

Learner drivers taking lessons with their instructors were splashing through the muck.

The sewage dam, which nearly covered the car park on Monday, had subsided, but a stream still flowed all the way around to the lifesaving club access road.

The stream seemed to be relatively clean but the smell was still foul in places.

It was pushing past the club entrance and into the sand where it had formed a big grey pool, about 50m from the edge of the sea.

A scum of toilet paper around the point where the sewage erupted out the housing of a pipe on the southwest edge of the Kings Beach car park (Guy Rogers)

A worker in the area shook his head in disgust and said it was a regular occurrence.

“It is a mess and we are supposed to work in this.

“Sometimes the sewage goes through to the sea, sometimes it stops there in the sand.”

Ward 2 councillor Sean Tappan said intermittent spills had been occurring in the area for about a week.

“They were happening just at night and drying up the next day but then on Monday morning the sewage kept on pouring out.”

He said with the problem repeatedly recurring, he had proposed a relatively cheap solution to the metro in mid-2025.

“I proposed a R50,000 solution which just needs the installation of an elbow pipe so when there is a problem with the Rudolf pump station, and the sewage backs up and overflows, it is directed rather into the Transnet veld on the west side of the car park.

“Even that is not great environmentally but it is better than the current situation until we fix the pump station problem properly and solve the problem permanently.

“I sent the proposal to the water and sanitation director and the city manager but I have not even received a response.”

The sewage ran on Kings Beach, where it had formed a big grey pool, about 50m from the edge of the sea (Guy Rogers)

He said when the spills happened, he and his team promptly alerted the metro so they could at least send a sanitation team to clean up.

“Sometimes that happens quickly, sometimes not, and when they are slow to respond, the sewage forms a stinking brown crust on the tar and they’ve got to use spades to clean it up.”

He said the continuing spills at Kings Beach jeopardised multiple events and threatened public health.

“This is where we have the Saturday park run and kids play soccer on the grass.

“We hold the circus and the Splash Festival here, and of course there is the Lifesaving World Champs at the end of the year.

“Even residents in flats in the area are complaining that when they open their windows, they can smell it.

“What is happening is illegal and unacceptable.”

Bay-based Lifesaving SA sports director Craig van Rooyen, who is spearheading the organisation of the World Lifesaving Championships, said he and his team had discussed the sewage issue extensively with the metro.

“We highlighted the importance of a permanent solution and the repair to be carried out,” Van Rooyen said.

“We were assured this would be done and maintained before and during the event.

“The recent incident most certainly highlights concerns but we trust that it will be dealt with and repaired as a priority.

“With the expected influx of tourists, it is imperative that our beachfront and surrounds are well maintained.

“This event is an opportunity to showcase our city on a global stage, and working infrastructure is essential to us hosting the event successfully.”

Metro spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the sewage spill was caused by the malfunction of a pump station.

“Municipal teams were dispatched immediately to contain the spillage and minimise any impact on the beach environment and the health and safety of residents and visitors.

“At the same time, a technical team attended to the mechanical fault, which has since been resolved, and the pump station is now fully operational.

“The municipality is replacing the problem sewer line, work that will be completed by the time of the lifesaving competition.”

Mniki did not respond specifically to the question on the solution proposed by the ward councillor.

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