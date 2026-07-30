Innovative heart surgery performed at Bay hospital

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Dr Warren Muller, along with the cardiac team at Life St George’s Hospital, have successfully performed their first Watchman TruSteer procedure. From left are, radiographer Chantelle Markram, registered nurse Juanita Killian and Muller

A crack team of medical professionals recently collaborated to conduct another first for medicine in the Eastern Cape by successfully completing the refined Watchman TruSteer procedure.

The procedure with a steerable catheter makes critical stroke prevention therapy safer.

The process saw renowned structural heart specialist Dr Warren Muller and Prof Ole De Backer, from Denmark, team up with the Life St George’s Hospital cardiac team to get it done.

The procedure aims to assist patients with atrial fibrillation (an irregular heartbeat) who have much higher risk of getting a stroke due to blood clots that can form in a small pouch of the heart, called the left atrial appendage.

Muller, owner of Dr WK Muller Cardiologist, said his practice was an interventional cardiologist that specialised in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases using minimally invasive catheter-based procedures rather then traditional open-heart surgery.

Which meant most of their patients could go home the following day.

“We did the first left atrial appendage plug in 2023, but what we did now, is that we have refined the process with Boston Scientific and now they have introduced a steerable catheter.

“Before these procedures, we could not really steer in the heart, so it was hard to move the catheter in the heart to put the blood in.

“But now with the steerable catheter we can actually flex, extend the catheter so that we can get better into the appendage to put a plug in and prevent strokes,” Muller said.

Explaining how the procedure was performed, he said they would start off with a small cut in the groin area and go up to the heart with the steerable catheter.

“We cross from the right to the left side, then using the catheter, we can go into the appendage, put a plug in that closes the appendage.

“That is a very nice thing for patients, because they did not have to take blood thinners, because though blood thinners thin your blood to prevent strokes, it also comes with a risk of bleeding,” Muller said.

He said that Life St George’s Hospital was constantly looking for innovative ideas and pushing boundaries.

“Walking into St George’s Hospital now is like walking into a hospital in Europe, we can do anything.

“We brought in De Backer who works at Copenhagen University Hospital.

“We have been doing the procedure for the past two years, we were the first to do it in 2023, so now we just refined the procedure to make it better and safer.

“I do this every day, the most important thing for me is helping patients out, to have better solutions so they can then go home and live a normal life,” Muller said.

After matriculating at Westering High School in 2004, he graduated with an undergraduate MBCHB from the University of Cape Town in 2010.

He completed internal medicine, becoming a specialist physician first in fellowship of the College of Physicians in 2017 with a masters in medicine.

In 2020, he obtained his cardiology degree at the University of Stellenbosch with a certificate in cardiology and a masters in philosophy in cardiology.

Speaking on why he chose to become a doctor, he said he always knew that he wanted to help people.

“I think it is a very rewarding speciality, it is nice to see you can do something to influence somebody’s life and help get them back to their families.

“When I was in high school, I was part of the Interact Club, we often visited hospitals and when I walked inside a hospital, I just had a feeling that this is where I wanted to be,” he said.

Muller said it would be impossible for him to save lives without the support of his family.

“I have a very supportive family, they understand that I have a responsibility to patients, but it is important to have a balance so we have scheduled family time.

“We do lots of runs, walks to get family time together, then take off here and there.

“I would like to thank my family, my wife for being understanding, allowing me to do this job and the staff I work with to save lives,” he said.

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