NMU’s Mothapo appointed regional chair of global higher education network

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Dr Palesa Mothapo has been appointed as the inaugural regional chair for Sub-Saharan Africa of the Global Higher Education Interdisciplinary Network

Nelson Mandela University’s Dr Palesa Natasha Mothapo has been appointed as the inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa chair of the Global Higher Education Interdisciplinary Network.

The appointment positions Mothapo — NMU’s director of research support and management — at the forefront of efforts to strengthen interdisciplinary research across the region while giving it a stronger voice in shaping global research leadership.

The network is an international initiative established by the UK-based Times Higher Education (formerly The Times Higher Education Supplement) in partnership with Schmidt Science Fellows.

Established to help universities respond to increasingly complex global challenges, the network brings together senior research leaders from universities across seven regions of the world.

Rather than promoting a single institutional model, the network enables universities to share practical approaches, strengthen research leadership and develop strategies for interdisciplinary research that reflect regional priorities.

As regional chair, Mothapo will lead engagement across Sub-Saharan Africa, convene strategic discussions among research leaders, help identify the region’s priorities and represent the region on the network’s global advisory board.

She will also work closely with Times Higher Education and Schmidt Science Fellows to help shape the network’s regional agenda.

The network is founded on the premise that many of today’s most pressing challenges, including climate change, public health, food security, artificial intelligence, inequality, energy transitions and sustainable development, demand collaboration across disciplines, institutions and national borders.

Mothapo said the Global Higher Education Interdisciplinary Network represented an exciting opportunity to strengthen collaboration across institutions and regions in ways that accelerated the impact of research and societal transformation.

“Interdisciplinary research is essential for addressing complex challenges such as climate change, inequality, health, artificial intelligence and sustainable development, particularly within the context of Sub-Saharan Africa.

“By working together, universities can build stronger research systems that translate knowledge into meaningful impact for society.”

She said the appointment also created an opportunity to ensure African perspectives played a greater role in shaping global research leadership.

“Africa has unique strengths, knowledge systems and innovation ecosystems that are critical to addressing both regional and global challenges.

“[The network] creates an important platform for universities across the continent to learn from one another, strengthen institutional capacity and demonstrate the global value of African-led interdisciplinary research.”

The network will identify barriers to interdisciplinary research, share institutional best practice, strengthen research leadership and develop a global roadmap for advancing interdisciplinary science across higher education.

Mothapo will represent Sub-Saharan Africa at the network’s global advisory board meeting in November, ahead of the Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Forum.

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