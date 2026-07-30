Notorious Jeffreys Bay gangster sentenced to life

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Gang leader Michael Smith was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court

One of Kouga’s most notorious criminals has been sentenced to life behind bars.

Michael Smith, a feared gang leader operating in Jeffreys Bay, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court for crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition, malicious damage to property and assault.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said Smith and his gang had orchestrated a campaign of terror involving widespread robberies and housebreakings.

“Due to intense intimidation, community members were initially too terrified to report these crimes,” McCarthy said.

“To break this silence, the investigating officer (IO) launched a dedicated community awareness campaign urging residents to speak out.

“This initiative led to a critical breakthrough when a brave community member came forward to report a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.”

He said following this lead, detectives from the SAPS Jeffreys Bay serious and violent crime unit gathered crucial corroborating evidence.

“Upon realising he was being sought by the police, the accused fled into hiding outside Jeffreys Bay,” McCarthy said.

“Through intelligence, the investigating officers successfully located the suspect’s hideout.

“The tactical response team was activated, and the accused was swiftly apprehended.

“The SAPS Jeffreys Bay serious and violent crime unit meticulously investigated the cases.”

Following several postponements during the bail application hearings, the state successfully opposed bail, and Smith remained in custody throughout his trial.

Sarah Baartman district commissioner Major General Thandiswa Kupiso said the sentence sent an unequivocal message to criminal syndicates.

“Your reign of terror will be dismantled and you will face the full might of the law.”

She praised the work of the serious and violent crime unit detectives and the tactical response team.

“I want to salute the brave community members who found the courage to break their silence and partner with our investigating officer,” Kupiso said.

“This breakthrough proves that when the police and the community stand together, criminals have nowhere to hide.

“We will continue to protect our communities and reclaim our streets from gang violence.”

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