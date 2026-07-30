One killed, two injured in N2 Gamtoos Hill crash

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A cash-in-transit vehicles lies on its side after the accident on Gamtoos Hill on the N2

One person was killed and two were injured in a crash involving two cash-in-transit vehicles and a Hyundai H-1 seven-seater on the N2 at Gamtoos Hill early on Wednesday morning.

According to the Eastern Cape transport department, the crash occurred at about 4.30am, when the seven-seater was allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road and collided with one of the armoured vehicles.

A second cash-in-transit vehicle reportedly veered off the road and down an embankment while attempting to avoid the collision.

In a statement, the department confirmed that the driver of the seven-seater was declared dead at the scene, while two security guards were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

The department extended its condolences to the deceased’s family and urged motorists to remain vigilant and obey the rules of the road.

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