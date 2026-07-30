Ask Sami Hall a stupid question and she’ll make you roar with laughter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sami Hall's hilarious show, 'Why I’m Still Single (And Other Stupid Questions)' is coming to Centrestage at Baywest in Gqeberha on Saturday, August 8

One of SA’s most popular comedy stars is bringing her latest one-woman show to Gqeberha.

Sami Hall’s Why I’m Still Single (And Other Stupid Questions) will be on at Centrestage at Baywest on Saturday, August 8.

Known for her sharp wit, unmistakable Afrikaans accent and hilarious take on everyday South African life, Hall has built a devoted online following of more than 400,000 people through her relatable comedy and refreshingly honest observations.

In her latest live show, Hall turns her attention to one of life’s most persistent questions: “Why are you still single?”

Along the way, she tackles everything from awkward small talk and society’s expectations to the everyday absurdities that 30-somethings know all too well.

Filled with her trademark humour, quick-fire storytelling and unapologetic honesty, Why I’m Still Single (And Other Stupid Questions) promises an evening of laughter that will resonate with anyone who’s ever been asked one too many personal questions.

“Sami has an incredible ability to find humour in the situations we all experience but rarely talk about,” Centrestage entertainment owner Gary Hemmings said.

“She takes life’s awkward moments and turns them into comedy that is honest, relatable and laugh-out-loud funny.

“This is far more than a show about relationships.

“Sami shines a spotlight on the strange expectations we place on ourselves and each other, delivering an evening that is bold, relatable and guaranteed to leave audiences in stitches.”

Originally from Kempton Park, Hall first captured the attention of South Africans through viral social media videos that poked fun at everything from potholes and loadshedding to rugby, politics and the quirks of everyday life.

Her willingness to laugh at the country’s unique challenges quickly earned her a loyal audience across multiple social media platforms.

Beyond comedy, Hall is also a successful entrepreneur, owning Mieliepap Plaaswinkel and Sami Arts and Crafts Shoppe, while adding author to her growing list of accomplishments with the release of her first book, The Memoirs of a Clumsy Potato.

Her philosophy towards comedy is simple: keep audiences guessing.

“People say stick to your niche. I disrespectfully disagree,” Hall said.

“I like to keep them guessing. No-one knows what will come out of my mouth next. Including me.”

That unpredictability has become one of her trademarks, with audiences never quite knowing where a story will lead — only that they will be laughing by the end.

The August 8 show starts at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 6pm.

Tickets cost R220 per person or R200 per person for tables of eight.

Bookings can be made via Quicket or by contacting Wendy on 083-2255-401.

Reserved seating is arranged around tables, and audiences are welcome to bring their own food, while a cash bar will be available.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald