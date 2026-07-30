Suspended official still on full salary after almost a year

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An Eastern Cape government department head of communications has been sitting at home earning her full salary for nearly a year since she was put on precautionary suspension for alleged mistreatment of her staff.

The situation with provincial education department communications director Vuyiseka Mboxela resurfaced this week when she posted about it on her Facebook account.

“Next month, be ready to celebrate with me as I will be finishing a year sitting at home whilst getting paid ... That time I am even going to get a bonus.”

Mboxela on Wednesday confirmed the department had put her on precautionary suspension on August 25 2025.

“In September, the department investigated the matter, and in October there was the start of the DC [disciplinary code or hearing], which continues to this day.”

Mboxela said she was getting paid her full salary as was her right.

She said she did not want to comment further but urged The Herald to put questions to the department.

“I am waiting for the DC to conclude and for them to get back to me.”

Meanwhile, the department claimed that part of the reason for the delay in it taking further action included “a case-within-a-case” matter regarding social media posts and affording Mboxela time to find legal representation.

In earlier reports, Mboxela denied she had mistreated her staff.

She said the department had in August met the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union on the matter but she was not given an opportunity to put forward her side of the story before her suspension.

This was unprocedural in her view as she should first have been given seven days to respond before any suspension was considered.

She alleged that her placement on precautionary suspension was linked to colleagues seeking promotion wanting to remove her.

Mboxela tried in November to return to work but the department extended her precautionary suspension and ordered her to leave again.

In 2023, a video of her engaged in a spat with a colleague went viral on TikTok.

Labour lawyer Johnny Bakker said on Wednesday that unless there was good reason for the delay in finalising Mboxela’s suspension either way, it should have been done long ago.

“The whole idea of labour law cases is they have to be finalised as fast as possible.

“In particular with an education department staff official, the Employment of Educators Act talks about not more than three months.

“If an employee suspension matter is allowed to drag on it is unfair to the employee, who has to put his or her life on hold.

“It’s also unfair to the employer, especially in such an important sector as education, who has been left without an employee.

“And of course it is unfair to the taxpayer.”

Education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said Mboxela had been put on precautionary suspension to ensure she did not communicate with witnesses, interfere or intimidate them.

He said the independent investigation, which had been concluded, had found that the communications director had a case to answer.

“The delay has been due to our efforts to be fair and allow her to get a lawyer to represent her.

“One of the other delays has been the need to consider the case-within-a-case where Ms Mboxela is accused of misconduct due to airing this matter on social media.”

He said the broader alleged mistreatment of staff accusation against the communications director was being assessed by an independent tribunal.

“Because of that, the department cannot guarantee when it will be finalised.”

Asked about Mboxela’s reference to getting a bonus, Mtima said the senior management services corps within the department, where Mboxela was employed, did not get bonuses.

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