Humansdorp attorney convicted of theft

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Annene Krouwkam-Claasen, 36, of Humansdorp, has pleaded guilty to 14 counts of theft

A Humansdorp attorney has pleaded guilty to stealing close to R6m from the bank accounts of 14 deceased estates.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Annene Krouwkam-Claasen, 36, acting in her capacity as a trust and estate administrator through her own firm, served as the appointed agent, executor, and/or trustee of various deceased estates.

Between March 23 2021 and December 4 2023, Krouwkam-Claasen unlawfully and intentionally misappropriated funds entrusted to her for safekeeping and administration.

She pleaded guilty to 14 counts of theft in the Gqeberha Commercial Crimes Court.

In her plea, Krouwkam-Claasen admitted that, during the period in question, and in or near Humansdorp, she siphoned nearly R6m from the bank accounts of 14 deceased estates.

The stolen funds were transferred into her personal bank account and the account of Ancoris Fiduciary Services (Pty) Ltd, a company of which she was the sole director.

The state proved that the funds were used for her personal benefit, in blatant breach of the fiduciary duties she owed to grieving families and vulnerable beneficiaries, said NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

Her conduct also constituted a direct violation of the reporting obligations prescribed by the Administration of Estates Act 66 of 1965.

Commenting on the conviction, Eastern Cape acting Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Samkelo Mtwana, said: “This is a betrayal of the highest order.

“Executors are entrusted with carrying out the final wishes of the deceased and safeguarding the interests of beneficiaries. Instead, the accused exploited her position of trust for personal enrichment.

“This conviction sends a strong message that the NPA, working closely with the SA Police Service’s Commercial Crimes Unit, will act decisively against those who abuse positions of responsibility for personal gain.

“We remain committed to protecting the integrity of estate administration and ensuring justice for victims and their families.”

The matter was postponed to October 20 for argument ahead of sentencing.

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