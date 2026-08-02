NMU entrepreneurs win SA title, book world cup spot

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Celebrating NMU's success at the 2026 Enactus SA National Exposition in Johannesburg are, front from left, Joy Nthoroane and Sadé Prinsloo and, back from left, Lebogang Lebeloane, Sandakahle Sivungu, Chuene Semono, Gift Masombuka, Khanya Soji and Katekani Mabunda

A group of bright Nelson Mandela University students will represent SA on the global stage later this year after being crowned national champions at the country’s premier student entrepreneurship competition.

The team took top honours at the 2026 Enactus SA National Exposition, held in Sandton in July, where Batho Pele BioLoop Africa Farm secured the national title.

NMU also celebrated a third-place finish for Somphalali Maize Milling in the Harmony Food & Health Security, Employability & Entrepreneurship Challenge, while Sadé Prinsloo was named faculty advisor of the year.

Enactus Mandela, a student entrepreneurship society under NMU’s department of student governance and development, is mentored by the Mandela University Africa Hub (MUAH), whose entrepreneurship team provides business development programmes, enterprise guidance and strategic mentorship to help student ventures grow and succeed.

Founded by NMU student entrepreneur Sandakahle Sivungu, Batho Pele BioLoop Africa Farm transforms food, organic and plastic waste into sustainable resources through technologies including artificial intelligence, hydroponics and circular farming systems, tackling challenges such as food insecurity, unemployment and environmental sustainability.

MUAH student entrepreneurship coordinator and Enactus Mandela team advisor Katekani Mabunda said the results demonstrated the strength of student entrepreneurship at the university.

“Our students are building enterprises that don’t simply compete well — they create practical, sustainable solutions to real challenges while developing the entrepreneurial skills needed to shape South Africa’s future.

“In 2021, we built a new team from scratch and, come 2026, we rewrote history.”

The event brought together student teams from universities across the country to showcase businesses that deliver measurable social, economic and environmental impact, while competing for the opportunity to represent SA at the Enactus World Cup.

Founded in 1975, Enactus is a global nonprofit organisation that brings together students, academics and business leaders to develop entrepreneurial solutions to social, economic and environmental challenges.

Enactus Mandela has become an established part of NMU’s student entrepreneurship ecosystem, with teams developing ventures that address local challenges while gaining real-world business experience.

Through mentorship from MUAH, students receive enterprise development support as they refine their business models, measure their impact and prepare to compete on national and international stages.

MUAH director Prof Thobekani Lose said he was delighted with the institution’s wins.

“As our vice-chancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa always says: ‘It is up to all of us to take Nelson Mandela University boldly to the next level in service to society’.

“Watching our students rise, innovate and win fills us with joy.

“Defying the odds, one step at a time, entrepreneurship is the past, present and future.”

Somphalali Maize Milling, led by Gift Masombuka, progressed from the competition’s top 10 to finish third in the Harmony Food & Health Security, Employability & Entrepreneurship Challenge.

The community-based enterprise supplies affordable maize meal, offers milling services to local households and farmers, and creates employment while supporting local agricultural producers.

The team received R12,000 in development funding during the competition, plus a further R5,000 and a trophy for their third-place finish.

Prinsloo’s faculty advisor of the year award recognised her 12 years of commitment to developing student entrepreneurs and her contribution to student development, team preparation, fundraising and university engagement.

“Working at Nelson Mandela University has reinforced that belief and taught me that nothing is impossible with faith, commitment and perseverance,” Prinsloo said.

“As Nelson Mandela said, ‘It always seems impossible until it’s done’.

“Receiving this award is a reminder that, with the right support and determination, great things are possible.”

The national championship marks Enactus Mandela’s first overall victory since 2021 and secures the team’s place at the Enactus World Cup in São Paulo, Brazil, in November.

Enactus Mandela co-faculty advisor and MUAH project specialist Dr Chuene Semono said opportunities were always available to entrepreneurs willing to take advantage of them.

“The only challenge is entrepreneurial readiness. Does the opportunity find you ready?”