Death of man, 34, at Salsoneville nightclub under investigation

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Police are investigating a case of murder after the discovery of the body of a man at the R Bar nightclub in Salsoneville

The body of a 34-year-old man was found at a Gqeberha nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning.

SAPS spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police were investigating a case of murder following the discovery at the R Bar nightclub in Adams Street, Salsoneville.

“Police responded to a complaint and found the body of the deceased lying at the bottom of a flight of steps,” she said.

“It is alleged that the deceased, Nealan Afrikander, 34, had been involved in an altercation earlier.”

However, she said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.

“A postmortem examination will be conducted to establish the cause of death.”

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