Shrek-tacular show hits Pearson stage

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Pearson High is lighting up the stage with adventure and laughter with 'Shrek the Musical'

Teenage theatre stars will showcase their talents this week as Pearson High School presents Shrek the Musical.

The delightful production forms part of Pearson’s 100-year celebration of schooling excellence, reflecting the creativity, talent and spirit defining the school for a century.

Pearson High School marketing manager Wendy Westraadt said the production, running from August 4-7 at the school’s campus in Jenvey Road, Summerstrand, would see a cast of more than 40 pupils, a 20-member band and a dedicated backstage crew come together to stage the event.

“Pearson focuses on four pillars, namely academic, sport, spiritual and culture,” she said.

“The school’s cultural pillar remains a strong pillar of the school, and this production underscores this focus.

“Pearson’s staff and learners have been working tirelessly to bring this spectacular production to life.

“The entire Pearson community has embraced the opportunity to be part of this milestone event, with parents and alumni playing an integral role in the preparation of the show through their involvement in set design, painting, prop creation and costume development.”

Westraadt said under the direction of Gemma Barnard, with choreography by Abigail Ranwell, Shrek the Musical showcased the musical, acting and dancing abilities of Pearson’s talented pupils and staff.

“The production is a true celebration of collaboration, passion and the Pearson spirit,” she said.

“Based on the much-loved animated classic, Shrek the Musical brings the enchanting fairytale world of Shrek, Fiona, Donkey and a host of unforgettable characters to the stage with humour, heart and a fresh perspective.

“The story follows Shrek, a gruff but kind-hearted ogre whose quiet life is turned upside down when his swamp becomes home to a group of fairytale misfits banished by the villainous Lord Farquaad.

“In an effort to reclaim his home, Shrek agrees to rescue Princess Fiona from her tower, where she is guarded by a fearsome dragon.

“Joined by his endlessly entertaining companion Donkey, Shrek’s journey leads to unexpected friendships, surprising discoveries and a powerful message about acceptance, self-belief and embracing who you truly are.”

Westraadt said audiences could expect witty dialogue, spectacular songs and unforgettable moments.

“Pearson’s Shrek the Musical promises to be a celebration of love, laughter and the magic of being different.

“The Pearson community has united to create a production that promises to be a highlight of the school’s centenary year, and audiences are invited to join in this very special celebration.”

Bookings can be made via WhatsApp on 078-215-6939. Tickets are R70 for scholars and R100 for adults.