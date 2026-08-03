Two men and teenager found shot dead in KwaNobuhle

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The bodies of three young men were found in KwaNobuhle on Monday.

The bodies of three young people, all with gunshot wounds, were found in Peace Village, KwaNobuhle, on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said family members positively identified Alwaba Toba, 17, Ayabonga Jantjie, 20, and Bonginkosi Matunbu, 22, at the scene on Monday morning.

Gantana said a murder investigation had been launched after the grim discovery was made at about 9.35am.

The bodies of the two men and the teenager were discovered in bushes opposite Thuthula Street in Peace Village.

“The motive for the killings is not yet known,” Gantana said.

“A murder case, with three counts, has been opened at SAPS KwaNobuhle and is being investigated by the SAPS serious and violent crime investigation unit.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist in the investigation to contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Sithole, on 082-457-2812.

Alternatively, call Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the MySAPS App.

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