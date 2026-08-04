Garden Route herbalist reconnects people with nature’s medicine

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Roxanne Joubert leads an educational walk in George, teaching people about indigenous medicinal plants in the region

Driven by a passion for teaching people about African herbs and indigenous plants that contribute to the wellbeing of both people and wildlife, Garden Route herbalist Roxanne Joubert recently hosted an event exploring nature corridors.

Joubert, who has spent years studying African herbs and plants, organised an Indigenous Medicinal Plant Walk, Talk & Tea in George on Saturday, allowing participants to reconnect with medicinal plants that grow naturally on the Garden Route.

She aimed to inspire people to appreciate nature while learning how indigenous plants supported the wellbeing of both people and animals.

“Many people walk past these plants every day without realising their value or the important role they play in both our ecosystems and our health,” she said.

“The event combined education, conservation and wellbeing.

“It is about inspiring people to see the natural world differently and to understand that by protecting biodiversity, we are also protecting future medicine.”

Guests took part in an almost three-hour guided walk, meeting indigenous medicinal plant allies, exploring the elements and nature’s laws within, learning why plants are medicine, their energetics and taste, discovering ways to grow their own medicine, and enjoying a cup of healing tea.

Joubert, an accredited herbalist and founder of Lady of the Herbs, said that after many years of working with plants on the Garden Route, she had realised that few people truly appreciated living in a region rich in indigenous species.

As a result, she believed many of these plants were at risk of becoming endangered.

“The Garden Route is one of the most biodiverse regions in the world, yet many residents and visitors know very little about the medicinal plants growing around them.

“These plants represent centuries of traditional knowledge and have enormous ecological, cultural and medicinal value.

“When people experience these plants in their natural environment, they often develop a deeper appreciation for the landscapes they live in and visit.”

Joubert said too few people understood the value of the natural environment, representing a missed opportunity for both tourism and the health sector to educate the public.

Through events such as these, she hopes people will develop greater respect for nature, celebrate the environment and strive to live in harmony with it.

“There are many opportunities within the growing natural economy,” she said.

“Knowledge of indigenous plants can lead to careers or businesses in ecotourism, environmental education, indigenous landscaping, conservation, sustainable cultivation, herbal products and wellness experiences.

“However, it’s important these businesses are built on ethical, sustainable practices that protect natural populations rather than exploit them.”

Joubert said the Garden Route faced several threats, including habitat loss through development, invasive alien plants, climate change, inappropriate fire management and the unsustainable harvesting of wild medicinal plants.

“As natural habitats become fragmented, we lose not only plant species but also the ecological relationships that sustain them.”

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