Motherwell house robbery suspects arrested

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The suspects arrested in connection with two robberies in Motherwell

Two suspects allegedly linked to two house robberies in Motherwell within a period of four days have been nabbed.

The arrests were made by the Motherwell cluster trio task team.

The suspects, aged 25 and 27, are expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court this week on charges of house robbery.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the first incident occurred on July 31 at about 7.30pm at a residence in Mgwenyana Street, NU6, Motherwell.

“Four-armed men wearing surgical masks and balaclavas knocked on the front door.

“After the complainant opened the door, the robbers forced their way into the house, threatened the complainant and her daughter with firearms.

“They stole an Apple iPhone SE valued at about R3,500 before fleeing.”

She said the second incident took place on Monday at about 4.25pm at a residence in Ngadla Street, NU9, Motherwell.

“Three armed [robbers] wearing masks allegedly entered the house through an open kitchen door.

“The [robbers] threatened them with firearms and stole two Apple iPhone 11 cellphones valued at about R9,200.

“They fled the scene in a maroon Toyota Tazz.”

Janse van Rensburg said the vehicle was later traced to Mbabala Street, Ikamvelihle, where the driver was arrested.

“During questioning, he allegedly admitted that he had been hired as a driver and had remained inside the vehicle while the suspects entered the targeted houses.

“He further alleged that the suspects returned carrying iPhones after committing the robbery.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of two male suspects who are believed to be linked to both house robberies.”

She said the Tazz was seized as part of the investigation and further arrests were expected.

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