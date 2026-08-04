NMU lecturer to further research in Germany on electric vehicle transition

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NMU lecturer Algene Koeberg-Van Boomen has been awarded a scholarship to study in Germany

While original equipment manufacturers continue to compete for their cut of the automotive pie, a Gqeberha lecturer has received a much-needed boost to her efforts to ensure that the little guys are not left with only crumbs as the industry shifts to electric vehicles (EVs).

Nelson Mandela University applied accounting department lecturer Algene Koeberg-Van Boomen has been awarded a highly competitive DAAD Research Stays for University Academics and Scientists scholarship.

The scholarship is funded by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and the programme supports academics who demonstrate strong research potential.

It also aims to foster international collaboration between German universities and institutions worldwide.

“My research focuses on the transition of SA’s automotive sector towards electric vehicles and the circular economy,” Koeberg-Van Boomen said.

“Specifically, I will be working with researchers at Leipzig University over four weeks to develop a framework that helps automotive SME suppliers assess and improve their readiness for the transition to more sustainable and circular business models.”

The scholarship supports an independent research project but is also closely aligned with the direction of her proposed doctor of business administration (DBA) research.

She said the collaboration would help strengthen and refine her broader research agenda that she intends to pursue through her doctoral studies.

According to Koeberg-Van Boomen, Leipzig University has internationally recognised expertise in innovation management, sustainable industrial transformation and the automotive sector.

Working alongside leading researchers will provide access to specialised knowledge, research methodologies and European best practices in circular economy implementation and electric vehicle value chains.

She will be working closely with the chair of innovation management and innovation economics at Leipzig University, Prof Andreas Posselt and members of his research team.

Koeberg-Van Boomen said the collaboration would co-develop research outputs, strengthen international partnerships between NMU and Leipzig University, and ensure that the research was both globally relevant and practically applicable to the South African context.

“This is a significant milestone in my academic career,” she said.

“It provides an opportunity to build international research networks, collaborate with leading scholars and enhance my research capacity in an area of growing global importance.

“As a lecturer, the experience will allow me to bring current international perspectives, industry developments and research insights into the classroom, enriching the learning experience of our students.

“As a researcher, it opens the door to future collaborative projects, joint publications and long-term partnerships between NMU and Leipzig University.

“It also contributes research that supports SA’s transition towards a more sustainable and competitive automotive industry.”

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