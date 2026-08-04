Playland reaches end of the ride after 25 years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Playland will not be returning to the Gqeberha beachfront for the December holiday season

One of Nelson Mandela Bay’s longest-running festive attractions will be absent this holiday season as Playland will not return in December for the first time in more than 25 years.

Playland cited a significant increase in its lease costs that had made it financially unviable to return.

Transnet owns the land.

Over the past 25 years, the attraction has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors, with many tens of thousands attending each festive season, making it a holiday tradition for generations of Nelson Mandela Bay families.

Its departure is also expected to have a wider economic impact, affecting several local service providers, including businesses that provide toilet hire, security, paramedic services, waste management and other essential event infrastructure, as well as the families who rely on the annual event for income.

Playland said the decision was driven by the need to ensure long-term business sustainability while maintaining its safety standards and keeping prices affordable.

Transnet Eastern Cape acting regional head Phillip Zondo requested an extension to the deadline for questions but had not responded by the time of publication.

Playland spokesperson Nicoline Gericke said the company had not closed the door on returning to Nelson Mandela Bay.

“The most important requirement would be a lease agreement that is commercially viable and allows us to operate sustainably while maintaining the high safety standards and affordable pricing our visitors have come to expect,” Gericke said.

“If those conditions can be met in the future, we will gladly explore returning.”

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality acknowledged Playland’s departure, describing it as a valued part of the metro’s festive offering over many years while noting that tourism in the city had evolved and now relied on a broader range of attractions and experiences.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the city remained committed to growing tourism through a diverse range of attractions.

“The municipality therefore views tourism development through a broader destination management lens rather than relying on any single attraction or event,” Soyaya said.

“Our objective is to ensure Nelson Mandela Bay remains a competitive, vibrant and value-for-money destination throughout the year by supporting a diverse portfolio of experiences.”

Gericke said the decision to leave Nelson Mandela Bay had been deeply emotional, given the relationships built with families, staff and vendors over more than two decades.

She said Playland’s connection with the city extended far beyond business.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions we’ve ever had to make.

“Playland has become part of countless family memories and we’ve watched children grow up and bring their own children back.

“Walking away from something that has been part of the city for over 25 years is heartbreaking but as a business we also have a responsibility to make decisions that ensure our long-term sustainability.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald