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Power to the Bay as court upholds DA’s electricity application

Guy Rogers

Guy Rogers

Senior Reporter

DA Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal triumphantly holds aloft the order of the Gqeberha high court that the metro must revert to a sliding scale electricity tariff system and repay residents costs incurred since July 1 under the flat rate system introduced by the municipality. With him is Eastern Cape DA leader Andrew Whitfield. (Werner Hills)

The Gqeberha high court has ordered the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to reinstate the block electricity tariffs that were in place last year and refund residents for any additional costs incurred under the new flat-rate tariff introduced on July 1.

The order was made on Tuesday after an application by the DA for an urgent interdict to stop the municipality from further implementing its new flat-rate tariff increase.

The DA had argued that the metro’s adopted 2026/2027 electricity tariff increase was unconstitutional and based on a flawed public participation process.

This is a developing story

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