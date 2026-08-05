Catch the buzz at angling association’s camping weekend in Colchester

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Toutrek at the camping weekend last year Picture: LUCY LE GRANGE

Even a hardened fisherman has got to put aside his rod sometime for a bit of serious camping, braaiing, boeresport, music trivia, rugby and general family fun.

That’s what’s on the menu at the upcoming Eastern Province Light Tackle Boat Angling Association Round Two Camping Weekend.

Spokesperson Lucy le Grange said the association’s first camping weekend a year ago was so enjoyable, it decided to do it again.

She said the event was due to be held on the weekend of August 21-23 at the Mackay Bridge and Sundays River angling clubs, which hosted it last year at their shared premises on the estuary at Colchester.

Le Grange urged the community to arrive in numbers.

“The weekend promises fun for the whole family, whether you’re an angler or simply looking for a great weekend away.

“Visitors can look forward to a variety of activities, including music trivia, campfires, traditional boeresport games — including sakspring, kettieskiet, obstacle course and toutrek — and plenty of opportunities to relax and enjoy the outdoors.

“The boeresports will also include kolgooi, where entrants will test who can cast a sinker most accurately.

“Adding to the excitement, we will also be live-streaming the highly anticipated Springbok vs All Blacks rugby match on the Saturday evening, giving everyone the chance to enjoy one of rugby’s biggest rivalries together around the campsite.”

The ticket prices are R150 a night, per camp site, R300 for the full weekend, per camp site, and R100 for a day pass.

“Everyone is welcome, so bring your family, friends, camping gear, and your best team spirit for a weekend of great company and unforgettable memories.”

For bookings or more information, contact Natasha Potgieter on 074-244-5876.

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