Mandela Bay creative sector champion Dewavrin scoops top award

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The One Room Music and Comedy club founder Nomakhomazi Dewavrin has won a Herald Citizens of the Year award for her contribution to the arts and culture in the city

Nomakhomazi Dewavrin has spent more than 15 years creating platforms and opportunities for artists and creative workers in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Her contribution to the city’s arts and culture sector has now been recognised by The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University.

Dewavrin has been named the Arts and Culture category winner for her work in film, music and live performance, as well as for founding The One Room Music & Comedy Club, the city’s only nonprofit venue dedicated exclusively to live music and comedy.

She said this week that the accolade was unexpected but meaningful recognition of the years she had spent working behind the scenes to support the creative sector in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“When I found out, I was surprised in the best way.

“I usually work behind the scenes, and I don’t often do much talking. It was really a pleasant surprise,” Dewavrin said.

“This is an incredible opportunity to get my name out there too and have more people know about the work I do in the arts and culture space in Gqeberha.”

Since she opened The One Room in 2021, the venue has hosted more than 230 live music concerts and 80 comedy shows, creating performance, employment and development opportunities for hundreds of artists, comedians, filmmakers, technicians and other creative workers.

The venue has more than 3,000 regular visitors, helping to improve access to arts and culture events in the Bay.

Before founding The One Room, Dewavrin produced the SABC 1 documentary series Youth Culture from 2014 to 2019, where she trained young people in camera work and editing.

Several of the trainees have gone on to build careers in Johannesburg’s film industry, while two documentaries from the series were selected for the Encounters South African International Documentary Festival.

“I’ve been involved in fashion shows, film screenings and many other artistic events at various locations around the city.

“It is so great to create spaces for artists, musicians and comedians to showcase their talent and make some money from ticket sales.

“Art is a way for us to express ourselves and tell our stories.

“Eastern Cape artists have deeply historical stories to tell through their lyrics and performances, and I am happy to help them co-ordinate their performances at The One Room,” she said.

Dewavrin founded the One Blood Festival, which ran from 2010 to 2019, facilitated National Film and Video Foundation-funded film screenings, and has helped to connect local filmmakers with industry professionals in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

During her time at the Nelson Mandela Bay Film Office between 2010 and 2011, she contributed to the early development of the film office and Bay TV.

Most recently, Dewavrin completed work on the feature film Mrs Plum, starring Alice Krige, which is expected to be released later this year.

Through event marketing, storytelling and social media, Dewavrin has helped local performers reach wider audiences while building platforms where artists can share their work, strengthening her role as a champion of Nelson Mandela Bay’s creative sector.

The top nine category winners will be celebrated at a gala awards evening on Friday, September 4, at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre.

To support these winners, secure your seat or corporate table with The Herald’s marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, at ulayb@theherald.co.za . Tickets are limited.

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The Herald