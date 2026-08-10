Big on Style fashion showcase lights up Baywest Mall

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Pint-sized fashionistas showcase some of the latest looks from Edgars during the Big on Style Baywest Fashion show on Saturday

Baywest Mall’s Big on Style fashion showcase turned the shopping centre’s food court into a busy runway on Saturday, drawing crowds of shoppers who stopped to watch the Women’s Month event.

The showcase featured more than 40 models across 10 scenes, with clothing from a range of Baywest retailers.

The event included children, younger models and adults of different ages and body types, making the diversity of the people on the runway one of its defining features.

The showcase created a lively spectacle, with music, audience interaction and regular breaks between runway segments.

Host Roch-Lé Bloem kept the crowd engaged throughout, drawing responses from spectators and maintaining the energy of the nearly three-hour event.

Shoppers who happened to be at the mall for their usual weekend errands quickly joined the dedicated followers of fashion in the audience.

Organiser Delon le Roux said the turnout exceeded expectations.

“I’m thrilled with how it landed.

“We exceeded our projected capacity by a wide margin and had to bring in additional seating minutes before doors opened.

“Shoppers sat in the nearby newly renovated centre court, and we even had enthusiastic responses from the galley section and crosswalk overhead,” Le Roux said.

“The brief was never just to run a fashion show; it was to reignite footfall, conversions, sales and return on investment for our fashion tenants.

“Baywest’s centre management and every tenant leaned into that brief without hesitation.”

Nelson Mandela University’s fashion and textile design department was represented at the show.

Fashion designer and department staff member Pumelela Mlenze presented two previously exhibited outfits, while four mohair outfits from the department’s archive were styled into new looks for the runway.

Fashion and textile design lecturer Raquel Adriaan said collaborations with organisations and businesses helped raise the profile of the discipline in the province.

“NMU collaborations are important in strengthening the positioning and visibility of our discipline within the Eastern Cape.

“These collaborations create meaningful opportunities for community engagement while raising awareness of fashion and textile design as a field of study among prospective students.”

Adriaan said such platforms also allowed the university to demonstrate its contribution beyond the classroom.

“They also provide a valuable platform to showcase the discipline, its students and its contribution to the broader creative industries.”

For Le Roux, the strong public response provided lessons for a future showcase, including the need for a more selective approach to the garments chosen by individual retailers.

“I want a tighter, more refined show. Same production standard, a harder curation edit on what each store brings to the runway.

“We were spoilt for choice this year, and that’s exactly why I’m optimistic about next year,” Le Roux said.

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