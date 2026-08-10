‘Caring and courageous’ Bay journalist dies suddenly at 51

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The Daily Maverick’s Estelle Ellis speaks during Marianne Thamm’s performance journalism show ‘Round of Applause’ in Gqeberha in 2025

Multi-award-winning journalist Estelle Ellis, one of the leading media voices in Nelson Mandela Bay and SA on health and social justice issues, has died.

Ellis, 51, a senior journalist at the Daily Maverick, and formerly at The Herald, was a top investigative writer and passionate campaigner for poor and vulnerable communities.

The Daily Maverick said in a tribute to her posted on their website that she had passed away suddenly on Wednesday night.

“Estelle was a powerhouse on our Nelson Mandela Bay team.

“She told the stories of the Eastern Cape — the hospitals, the courts, the water crisis, the people the state forgot — and led Daily Maverick’s reporting on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“She spoke up for others when they had no voice, and challenged those in power to do better.

“She was adored by colleagues in the [Bay] newsroom, and by the Eastern Cape communities she wrote about.”

Ellis was born in Sasolburg, and had a law degree, an honours in journalism and a postgraduate diploma in future studies.

She joined the Daily Maverick in 2019 after stints at Die Burger, Cape Argus, The Star and a decade at The Herald.

Through her career, she won numerous awards including four Discovery health journalist awards, the Discovery Community Builder of the Year Award, several Vodacom journalist of the year awards and several Standard Bank Sikuvile awards.

Ellis sat on the executive committee of Siyavuka for Kids, which brings community volunteers into the paediatric wards of the Bay’s state hospitals and is building a children’s hospital in the Eastern Cape.

She co-ordinated Project Sparkle, which was established to look after doctors, nurses and emergency medical crews, and to upgrade Eastern Cape health infrastructure.

She had also sat on the Just1Hr Leadership Forum since 2015, working on social cohesion in the Bay.

In 2016, she founded Angel Bags, which gives a child who has been in an accident, or who is being moved to a child protection centre, a care package, including a blanket, pyjamas, toys, sweets and toiletries.

The Daily Maverick said Ellis’s work had made a difference.

“It helped stop the closure of state frail care facilities in 2019, at a point when that story had the early shape of Life Esidimeni.

“Her reporting on collapsing paediatric services fed into nurses being appointed at Dora Nginza.

“A story about a village with no water ended with Gift of the Givers sinking a borehole.”

The Daily Maverick’s Nelson Mandela Bay bureau chief Angela Daniels said Ellis’s health reporting showed the very best of who she was as a journalist.

“She fought tirelessly on issues like shortages of paediatric oncology drugs, and reported deeply on malnutrition in the Eastern Cape because she believed vulnerable people deserved to be heard.”

She said Ellis had been a close friend.

“She had a wonderful sense of humour, a sharp wit and a huge capacity for love.

“She was fiercely proud of her niece Leah and nephew Jacques and would happily share stories about their achievements.

“She loved sushi, adored her very demanding ginger cat WBC — World’s Best Cat — and found joy in the people and things she cared about.

“South Africa has lost an extraordinary journalist.

“Those of us who knew Estelle have lost a friend, and Nelson Mandela Bay has lost one of its fiercest champions.”

Another of Ellis’s good friends, Bay business chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen, said Ellis was a remarkable person.

“Estelle was an activist at heart and did amazing work as an investigative journalist.

“She passionately cared about the wellbeing of others, especially the vulnerable.

“She courageously fought to improve the lives of communities.

“She cared deeply about our city and did a lot of stories about metro problems, but she was also a senior journalist nationally.”

Van Huyssteen said Ellis’s death came at a time when journalism in SA was under threat due to financial constraints and multiple pressures on freedom of speech.

“Skilled, experienced journalists like Estelle are critical for SA.

“Estelle was fearless and honest. We have lost someone very special.”

Ellis’s family on Thursday morning posted a brief message about her passing on her Facebook site.

The news was received with disbelief and sadness by many including The Herald Citizen of the Year 2015 open category winner Zodwa Dube, who said she would miss her friend.

“You are among the angels surrounded by all the kiddies whose lives you touched and fought for.”

South African National Editors Forum Eastern Cape regional convenor Jude Mathurine offered the organisation’s condolences to Ellis’s family, and the Daily Maverick Baywatch team.

“Estelle was known by many in our small media community as a tenacious journalist who was deeply concerned about the impact of her work on the communities that she wrote about and for.”

Ellis’s sister, Tersia, said she had passed away suddenly.

“She was love personified. She always cared for the poor and downtrodden more than she cared for herself.”

Ellis leaves behind her father Kobus, mother Engela, sisters Tersia and Rene, and Rene’s husband Richard, and Rene’s two children, Leah and Jacques.

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