Eastern Cape child malnutrition crisis laid bare

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Thousands of kids in the Eastern Cape are malnourished

Nearly 3,000 Eastern Cape children are battling acute malnutrition — a stark and escalating crisis laid bare in figures released by the provincial government this week, despite years of warnings, interventions and promises of urgent action.

Official data shows 2,654 children across the province suffer from acute malnutrition, including 754 classified as severe, raising serious questions about the state’s response to a humanitarian emergency that watchdogs say has been evident for years.

The startling figures are contained in a spreadsheet recording the situation for the 2026/2027 financial year.

The details emerged in a reply by the Eastern Cape social development department to questions posed by the DA in the provincial legislature in May.

It follows two interventions by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in the past four years and assurances by premier Oscar Mabuyane that the situation was receiving his attention.

According to the latest numbers, Alfred Nzo has the highest combined number of moderate acute malnutrition and severe acute malnutrition cases, with 572 affected children.

OR Tambo has the highest number of severe cases at 147, while Nelson Mandela Bay has 508, including 103 severe cases.

Motherwell Community Environmental Hub governing body chair and co-founder Hlumani Nande and Azola Ntshoko said two weeks ago they had changed their schedules from serving meals to the needy once a week to three times a week.

While Ntshoko could not estimate the number of children they served, he said most were fed during school holidays.

Mabuyane, meanwhile, said child malnutrition was not simply a statistic or a political talking point — it represented the lived reality of vulnerable families confronting poverty, unemployment, disease and food insecurity.

“Every child who experiences malnutrition deserves the full attention of government.

“For this reason, the government welcomes robust oversight and constructive proposals from any quarter of society that wishes to contribute towards the strengthening of our collective response.

“The protection of children is a shared societal responsibility that must rise above political contestation. A child diagnosed with acute malnutrition is one too many.

“Severe acute malnutrition is particularly concerning because it is a life-threatening condition that significantly increases a child’s risk of illness or death if not identified and treated promptly,” he said.

At the same time, the figures also demonstrated that they were actively identifying vulnerable children and giving them appropriate treatment, Mabuyane said.

He said it was equally important that the figures were properly understood.

“The DHIS records all children diagnosed with acute malnutrition, irrespective of the underlying cause.

“While poverty and food insecurity remain significant contributors, many children are simultaneously affected by serious underlying medical conditions like HIV, TB, congenital heart disease, cancer, cerebral palsy, prematurity and other chronic illnesses that increase nutritional vulnerability.

“The reported figures, therefore, reflect the overall burden of acute malnutrition ... and should not be interpreted as cases arising solely from food insecurity,” Mabuyane said.

He said the suggestion that the government had done nothing since appearing before the SAHRC did not accurately reflect the work undertaken.

He said provincial health had continued to strengthen interventions through the implementation of the Integrated Prevention and Management of Malnutrition Programme (IPMMP).

“Routine growth monitoring and nutritional assessment at healthcare facilities has been strengthened to identify children at risk earlier.”

He said community screening has also been expanded.

“Health facilities across the Eastern Cape continue to provide treatment for children diagnosed with moderate and severe acute malnutrition through nationally approved treatment protocols.”

The figures were not numbers to be debated for political advantage.

“They represent children whose futures depend on timely intervention.

“Our [responsibility] is also to ensure they receive appropriate clinical care, nutritional support, social assistance and sustained family support until they have recovered and are afforded the opportunity to thrive.

“First, we will strengthen and formalise ... the establishment of a provincial child nutrition steering committee, bringing together various departments.”

They would also strengthen the integrated referral pathway between departments so every child diagnosed was automatically assessed for the full range of available social support interventions, he said.

The DA’s Marlene Ewers said the situation was unacceptable.

“The burden of malnutrition reaches every district.”

Ewers said the reason for the situation was clear. It was a consequence of broken promises.

She said the situation could be traced back to at least 2022, when Mabuyane appeared before an SAHRC inquiry.

“He acknowledged the very failures that remain evident today.

“He recognised the need for consistent malnutrition data, better integration between departments, improved early-warning systems and co-ordinated action.

“He even supported the idea of a command council to direct the provincial response.”

She said in September 2025, Mabuyane again appeared before the commission.

“He rejected the recommendation to declare the crisis a disaster but promised a command centre approach and improved surveillance, co-ordination and case management.

“Since then, nothing has changed,” she said.

“The DA is seeking a joint committee briefing, and will demand a verified, funded provincial child nutrition plan.”

Social development head of department Mzimkhulu Machemba said households with malnourished children were supported in a number of ways.

“Social relief of distress food packages are provided by social workers for three months.

“Breakfast packs are supplied for six months to children identified through community-based assessments. This intervention is supported by the private sector,” Machemba said.

Machemba said community nutrition and development centres were also part of the department’s efforts to address the situation.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the metro acknowledged the seriousness of malnutrition and recognised that no child should suffer from hunger or nutrition-related illnesses.

He said while the issue fell under the provincial departments of health and social development, the metro did all it could to support their strategies.

Where municipal officials become aware of vulnerable households through community engagements or service delivery interactions, appropriate referrals might be made to the relevant provincial government authorities.

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