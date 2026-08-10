Every day’s precious for Kariega’s champion of the disabled

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Reece Moses, 56, who tragically lost his sight in 2005, and his wife, Letichia. The Kariega couple are hosting a talent show, Disability Ambassador, at the town hall on September 12

Not even losing his eyesight could deter a Kariega man from achieving his goal of empowering people in his community.

Reece Moses has been blind for 21 years, and he has used the time well, organising community initiatives ranging from clothing and nappy drives to securing donated wheelchairs for those most in need.

The 56-year-old former professional ballroom dancer, modelling instructor and dance school owner has been fine-tuning the preparations for his latest event, a talent show for disabled people.

Explaining how he started his community work, he said: “I was well-known in the then Uitenhage.

“People were fond of me because of my talents. They supported me.”

Moses, an apostle with the Spiritual Specialists Apostolic Prophetic Movement, in co-operation withthe New Horizon Movement, is excited about his latest initiative.

“The Lord gave me the vision to organise an event called Disability Ambassador,” he said.

“I booked the town hall here in Kariega and plan to host the event on September 12.”

He said five contestants had entered but he expected more to sign up in the coming weeks.

“The Lord showed me the number 12, and we pray that the other seven entrants will join soon.

“At the moment there is an entrant who is deaf and [speech-impaired], a semi-blind photographer, a wheelchair-bound bodybuilder and also a visually impaired person.

“They are going to showcase their abilities by showing a skill to the world.

“We do this for the most vulnerable, for those who don’t have a voice.”

Moses, who suffered from glaucoma and already had vision problems, lost his eyesight in 2005, when he accidentally walked into a barbed-wire fence, damaging a nerve.

He has been supported ever since by his wife, Letichia, who said the Lord told her to go into full-time ministry with Reece.

“It is his dream to help others,” Letichia said.

“I gave up my full-time job to support him. At the moment we are only living off his disability grant.

“God graces us mercy and we survive month to month.

“We don’t need money for ourselves.

“What we need is help in any form, whether it is monetary or otherwise, to be there for people in need.

“Funding is really a challenge. There is so much more that we want to do.

“Christ knows our hearts’ desire.

“We do this because everybody needs a chance out there and we are all human beings.”

Moses said his dream was to start his own centre to assist people with disabilities.

“At the moment, we operate from one house to the other.

“My wish is that someone can come forward and help us with a permanent premises.

“We also distribute Bibles.”

People who want to participate in the Disability Ambassador event on September 12 or make a donation can contact Reece Moses on 064-436-8679. Entrance is free.

The Herald