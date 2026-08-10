From Gqeberha stage to Cape Town: musician takes talent further

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James van der Merwe, also known as James George, performs at his farewell concert at The Music Kitchen in July

After years of captivating audiences across Nelson Mandela Bay, accomplished musician James van der Merwe is striking a new chord as he prepares to leave the city for Cape Town, where he hopes to expand both his musical horizons and a growing career in software development.

“I was born in Gqeberha in 2000, and shortly after that my love for music started developing,” he said.

“The first time I held a microphone, I was six years old at Theodor Herzl Pre-Primary, and that is where it all began.

“I have been gigging since I was 18 and I think that’s where people really started to get to know me as a musician.”

Van der Merwe performs under the stage name James George and is known for his performances in contemporary music, jazz, musical theatre, playing a range of instruments including the saxophone and piano, as well as his undeniable abilities as a vocalist.

“I would play at various restaurants, just kind of trying to earn a couple of extra bucks over weekends, which was really invaluable to an 18-year-old.

“I think the first time I invoiced a restaurant it was for R900.

“It may not seem like a lot now, but to a matric boy, getting R900 for improvising on a saxophone was such a seminal experience.”

Van der Merwe said his parents identified his interest in music early on, and through years of education in the Grey Primary and Grey High School music departments, he eventually grew his career in the city and became a well-known face in the music scene.

“Music just really became quite a large part of my identity and it led to me studying music at Nelson Mandela University.

“The motivation of just being able to get some sound equipment together — beg, borrow and steal if you had to — get a set list together, and just perform for people and actually be paid pretty decently for doing something you love, was a huge motivation.”

Van der Merwe won the prestigious Charles Bryars Scholarship in his final year at university.

While pursuing his music performance career, he also became a music teacher at Pearson High School.

Longtime collaborator and friend Simon Shaw arranged a farewell show for Van der Merwe.

“The farewell show was amazing. We performed all the old favourites from over the years and, by the end, people were dancing and having a great time,” Shaw said.

“It is sad to see him go as it has been a pleasure to watch him grow in the performance space.

“His work ethic is also exceptional.

“James has been a huge influence on the Gqeberha music scene but I suspect his greatest contribution has been through his teaching.

“From what I understand, he is extremely loved by his students and will be missed by them.

“Also, I think it is extremely inspiring for the students to see him perform live.

“There was one occasion that we were playing at a festival out of town and a group of students from his school excitedly came to greet him.”

Shaw said they already had plans to perform together along the Garden Route and in Cape Town in the next few weeks.

“I would love for us to branch out more into the Cape Town music scene and I think his move is the push we both needed.”

Van der Merwe said his move to Cape Town was not only motivated by his music career.

“I have been studying software development for the past 2½ years and I am starting in an entry level position in that field in Cape Town.

“But the move is also largely driven by a need to see what the music scene there is like and also to experience the diversity of it and where I can get involved in some of the music genres that I am really passionate about.

“First on the agenda is to try to join a continuously running jazz band, particularly African jazz if I can.”

Asked what drove him to pursue software development, he said it was a part of his identity, “which has been present for large portions of my life that I’ve never really explored in a very concrete capacity”.

“I think my generation has always been surrounded by endless choices, and for a long time I believed I’d eventually explore different paths.

“But music has consistently remained at the core of who I am — not just as a passion, but as the foundation of my identity, my livelihood, and the direction of my career for as long as I can remember.

“So I wanted to discover who I am in a completely different industry, so that hopefully by the end of my life, I can look back and think that there weren’t that many doors that I didn’t open,” he said.

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