Bloemendal youth trained to tackle GBV in their communities

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A group of young people from Bloemendal and surrounds who completed a GBV programme, and will now create awareness in their communities

Fifteen young people from Bloemendal and surrounding communities completed an intensive three-day Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Train-the-Trainer programme hosted by Unisa.

Held as part of the Bloemendal My Plek community initiative, the programme focused on self-care, support, GBV awareness and practical tools that the participants can now take back into their communities.

Serano Vardy, who also took part in the programme, said participants were challenged, equipped and encouraged each day to become community ambassadors ready to stand up, serve and make a meaningful difference.

“For all of us, this programme represents the beginning of a vision that has been two years in the making.

“Many people ask why Unisa.

“We have been working with them on this programme for the last two years. This is the official start.

“What is remarkable is that we have identified some of our barriers.

“This is not only growth for the community, but for the ambassadors as well.”

Unisa regional manager in the Eastern Cape Raseela Daya highlighted the institution’s social responsibility and its commitment to working alongside communities.

“Unisa has a responsibility to uplift communities. GBV and femicide is a societal challenge that affects us all.

“Through this programme, Unisa has provided ambassador training to empower these young people with the knowledge and skills they need to create awareness and support positive change within their communities.

“The ambassadors leave the programme with more than certificates.

“They leave with a mission to educate, support and bring stakeholders and the community together in the fight against GBV and the ongoing upliftment of Bloemendal and the surrounding areas.”

Bloemendal My Plek also introduced a new community phrase during the week, titled: “Of course, you are important.”

The message reflects the organisation’s belief that every person, especially young people, women and vulnerable members of the community, has value and deserves to be heard, supported and protected.

“If we can groom strong mothers and strong youth, we will raise a generation that uplifts the community out of the social challenges that cripple us,” Vardy said.

Deputy minister of higher education Yusuf Cassim and DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal were also present.

Cassim highlighted the need for greater investment and more programmes in the northern areas.

“Communities such as Bloemendal and the wider northern areas need to see more government programmes, opportunities and support.

“These communities have often been overlooked.”

Vardy expressed appreciation to Unisa, the SAPS and all the stakeholders who contributed their time, expertise and support to the programme and the development of the new GBV ambassadors.

“As we are in Women’s Month, Bloemendal My Plek remains hopeful that this is only the beginning of a much longer journey of community transformation.”

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