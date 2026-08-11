Day hospital expands, with boost for health care and jobs

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Premier Oscar Mabuyane, left, employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth and Dr Cameron McIntosh at the opening of the expanded Edge Day Hospital

Edge Day Hospital has officially opened its Phase 2 expansion, creating a considerable number of jobs and increasing access to specialised private health care in Gqeberha.

The hospital officially opened the new development in Central on Monday, with the facility which overlooks the Baakens Valley now offering four theatres and 23 beds, including 10 overnight beds for patients who require post-operative care.

Facial plastic surgeon and ear, nose and throat specialist Dr Cameron McIntosh, a founding member of Edge Day Hospital, said it had grown beyond the initial employment expectations.

“We are a greenfields project, meaning that we started a completely new building and created new jobs,” he said.

McIntosh said the hospital’s four theatres had been designed for different areas of specialised surgery.

For example, one of the theatres is for otolaryngology and facial plastic surgery.

General surgery, maxillofacial surgery, vascular surgery and dentistry are also among the procedures that can be accommodated at the facility.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane welcomed the investment, saying improved healthcare infrastructure was important to the province’s broader economic development and tourism sectors.

Mabuyane said many residents travelled to other provinces to access medical treatment.

He argued that investment in local health care could help address this.

“What I like most is that tourism is not just about getting people to walk the streets.

“Tourism is about what we get from healthcare facilities too.

“Many people from the Eastern Cape go to the Western Cape for better treatment, or they go to KwaZulu-Natal simply because there’s been this sluggish, really undevelopmental attitude [when it comes to allowing] this space to grow.”

He said major developments in the province needed to be supported by adequate healthcare services.

“When you do an investment like this, you are locking in a lot of other things to happen.

“You need healthcare facilities that can handle that.

“When you develop, you must actually look at the entire ecosystem because you can bring many people in for these major developments, but then you need hospitals and proper healthcare facilities.”

Mabuyane also called for further private investment in health care and education.

“But these gentlemen saw a need to invest.

“Even when everybody was not sure what would happen post-Covid-19.

“But here we are.

“We continue with this excellent work and an excellent idea.

“We want investors. We want investors in education.

“We want investors in healthcare centres.”

The hospital’s next major planned development is its Baywest Hospital, a full acute-care facility expected to open in 2028, offering 24-hour services and an intensive care unit.

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