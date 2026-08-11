Flood-ravaged R62 to be fixed within three months — Mabuyane

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Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane inspects a collapsed section of the R62 in the Sarah Baartman district municipality

Repairs to the flood-damaged section of the R62 are under way, with the contractor expected to complete the work within three months, according to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane

The crucial roadway on the Langkloof route was badly damaged during heavy rain and flooding in May, disrupting access for communities including Kareedouw, Joubertina, Krakeel, Louterwater and Misgund, as well as the movement of goods and people.

The disaster resulted in significant damage to road infrastructure in parts of the province, affecting mobility and access to services.

The R62 is an important transport corridor serving communities in the Sarah Baartman district and supporting economic activity, tourism and the movement of goods and people.

During a visit to the district on Tuesday, Mabuyane said preparatory work on the roadway was at an advanced stage and that the provincial government was working with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) to restore safe and reliable access.

“Addressing the damage to the affected section is therefore critical to restoring connectivity and supporting local economic activity.

“We are here for monitoring and evaluation,” he said.

“The contractor is on site and work has begun, and the contractor says they will be done within three months.”

Heavy flooding along the Gamtoos River in May damaged roads, bridges, farms, homes and other infrastructure.

Farmers and residents took to social media, recording how they had rebuilt roads themselves after the floods to harvest what remained of their crops and get their produce to market.

Mabuyane commended them for their hard work in building their own bypass road.

You can’t have a road going for almost 70 years without being properly maintained. It is disastrous. — Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane

“They saw it proper and important to partner with government in creating this bypass and also making the land available, because they are doing commercial farming.

“This is where you get the proper citrus for the country for export.

“So it’s important that they were able to respond on something like this.

“When we partner, when we work together, we can always find a solution to turn things around.

“Farmers have got a right to work with government in ensuring that they are able to look after the roads that they are also relying on.”

Mabuyane said the disaster had highlighted the need to overhaul the way the government responded to infrastructure damage.

“This is what National Treasury is actually suggesting in terms of new reforms on how we are responding to disaster.

“Currently, it’s quite a protracted process, which is quite tedious.”

Mabuyane said the affected section of the R62 was more than 70 years old, and that without regular maintenance the road had become vulnerable.

“We’ve got to still solve the [lack] of proper maintenance for our roads.

“You can’t have a road going for almost 70 years without being properly maintained. It is disastrous.

“I don’t think we can continue risking the lives of people like this.

“We were lucky that there was no life lost, but there were some serious economic knockoffs that were experienced here because of the delays, particularly during this export period.

“So, it’s important that we learn from things like this, but I’m happy now that there’s work that is being done,” Mabuyane said.

He also visited Wittekleibosch in the Kou-Kamma local municipality, where he handed over a newly built house to a 41-year-old woman with a disability.

The handover formed part of the provincial government’s housing programme for vulnerable households.

“We are building about 4,000 houses a year to give those houses to destitute people, to people who deserve to have shelter also over their heads, giving dignity to our people.”

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