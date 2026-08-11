Four families left homeless after Patensie fire

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Four families lost everything after their shacks burnt to the ground in Patensie at the weekend

Four families lost everything when their shacks were destroyed by a fire in Ramaphoza Village, Patensie, at the weekend.

The blaze started shortly after 7am on Friday.

No-one was injured, but the families lost all their belongings and escaped with only the clothes on their backs.

It is believed an unattended paraffin stove caused the fire but the matter is still under investigation.

Four children, including two babies, have been affected by the blaze.

Community members attempted to extinguish the fire but were unable to contain it.

About 13 adults also lost their personal belongings after the shacks were reduced to a pile of ashes and zinc plates. The neighbouring shacks were spared.

The fire comes at a difficult time for the affected families, with the Gamtoos Valley, where Patensie is situated, having suffered significant losses to its citrus produce following heavy rainfall earlier this year.

Winter temperatures in the area also frequently drop, leaving the affected families in need of assistance.

Community member Werner Goliath said the fire brigade was called to the scene.

“They arrived promptly, but unfortunately the damage was already done. Nothing was saved.

“The families are now temporarily living with relatives,” he said.

Assistance will be provided to the victims to replace their identity documents and birth certificates so they can continue receiving their social grants and enable the adults to vote on November 4, he added.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the incident.

Gantana said the SAPS had attended to the scene in Klip Street, Patensie, following a report of houses that were destroyed in a fire on Friday.

“The local fire department extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported and no foul play is expected,” she said.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.