Hand-crafted ice-cream takes the cake

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GQ Creamery founder Thando Volontiya celebrates the business’s victory in the Eastern Cape regional round of the 2026 Standard Bank Kasi SME Pitch Challenge.

GQ Creamery is only a step away from winning R1m for its legendary handcrafted gelato and ice-cream desserts.

The Bay-based SMME goes forward to the national finals on August 27 after scooping the Eastern Cape regional title in the 2026 Standard Bank Kasi SME Pitch Challenge last month.

The black-owned business was first selected as one of the Top 10 small businesses in the Eastern Cape, before winning the regional round in KuGompo City on July 28.

Founder Thando Volontiya said the win was a significant milestone for the business, which started from a small store inside Black Impala in 2023/24 before opening its first standalone outlet in 2025.

“It was a proud and emotional moment.

“Winning the regional competition showed that our business has strong growth potential.

“It motivated us to dream even bigger and continue representing Gqeberha with pride,” Volontiya said.

GQ Creamery specialises in handcrafted gelato and ice-cream desserts and was established to create a premium local dessert brand.

Volontiya said the business was also intended to show young entrepreneurs that opportunities existed in industries where black-owned businesses were often underrepresented.

“We wanted to bring happiness to everyone,” he said.

The regional pitch gave the business a platform to showcase its expansion plans.

Volontiya told the competition that GQ Creamery planned to open between three and five additional stores across the metro over the next few years, potentially creating between 10 and 20 jobs.

The first step in that expansion is already underway, with a new outlet scheduled to open at 64 on Main, opposite Filthy’s in Walmer, on September 1.

Volontiya said the business’s combination of innovation, community impact and a clear growth strategy helped it stand out during the regional competition.

The additional exposure from the challenge could also help GQ Creamery attract new customers, strategic partners and potential investors as it seeks to expand beyond its existing footprint.

“We want GQ Creamery to become a destination that both locals and visitors seek out when they visit Gqeberha,” Volontiya said.

The business will now prepare for the next stage of the competition, with the ultimate goal of reaching the national finals.

The 2026 Standard Bank Kasi SME Pitch Challenge offers a R1m grand prize to the overall winner.

Volontiya said the money, should GQ Creamery win, would be used to accelerate its expansion across the metro and create additional emloyment opportunities.

“Our goal is to present an even stronger business case and ultimately qualify for the national finals,” he said.

“We want to demonstrate that GQ Creamery is ready to scale sustainably while creating jobs and making a lasting economic impact.”

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